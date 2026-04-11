What Is The Best-Selling Scotch In The World?

People love drinking Scotch for its smokiness, natural ingredients, and complex flavor profile. Indeed, Scotch whisky is one of the most popular spirits worldwide, and it was even the type of whisky Winston Churchill loved to drink. As far as sales go, there's no question which brand has dominated the market for years: the iconic Scotch with the "Striding Man" logo, Johnnie Walker.

According to The Spirits Business' 2025 Brand Champions Report, Johnnie Walker sells more than double the amount of Scotch compared to the next leading brand, Ballantine's. In 2024, Diageo, Johnnie Walker's manufacturer, sold approximately 21 million cases of the popular Scotch. While sales were slightly down from 2023 (22 million cases), they're unlikely to drop significantly any time soon. Founded in 1997, Diageo is one of the largest alcohol producers in the world. While a relatively young company, it owns numerous prominent brands that have been around for decades (or even a century), including Guinness, Tanqueray, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, and Bulleit Bourbon. Johnnie Walker itself has existed in some form since 1820.

Johnnie Walker's best-selling Black Label is a blended Scotch whisky aged 12 years and made from single-malt and grain varieties. Besides this popular blend, the company continues to evolve with new bottles, such as its Black Cask blended Scotch released in early 2026. Back in 2021, Johnnie Walker made company history when it appointed its first female master blender, a role responsible for monitoring each stock to ensure a balanced, consistent flavor profile across various whisky blends.