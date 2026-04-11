What Is The Best-Selling Scotch In The World?
People love drinking Scotch for its smokiness, natural ingredients, and complex flavor profile. Indeed, Scotch whisky is one of the most popular spirits worldwide, and it was even the type of whisky Winston Churchill loved to drink. As far as sales go, there's no question which brand has dominated the market for years: the iconic Scotch with the "Striding Man" logo, Johnnie Walker.
According to The Spirits Business' 2025 Brand Champions Report, Johnnie Walker sells more than double the amount of Scotch compared to the next leading brand, Ballantine's. In 2024, Diageo, Johnnie Walker's manufacturer, sold approximately 21 million cases of the popular Scotch. While sales were slightly down from 2023 (22 million cases), they're unlikely to drop significantly any time soon. Founded in 1997, Diageo is one of the largest alcohol producers in the world. While a relatively young company, it owns numerous prominent brands that have been around for decades (or even a century), including Guinness, Tanqueray, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, and Bulleit Bourbon. Johnnie Walker itself has existed in some form since 1820.
Johnnie Walker's best-selling Black Label is a blended Scotch whisky aged 12 years and made from single-malt and grain varieties. Besides this popular blend, the company continues to evolve with new bottles, such as its Black Cask blended Scotch released in early 2026. Back in 2021, Johnnie Walker made company history when it appointed its first female master blender, a role responsible for monitoring each stock to ensure a balanced, consistent flavor profile across various whisky blends.
Johnnie Walker is an affordable, consistent, and widely recognized Scotch
Scotch is a type of whisky made exclusively in Scotland that must follow a strict set of guidelines, like being aged for at least three years, bottled at a minimum of 40% ABV, made primarily with barley — unlike bourbon, which is made from corn — and produced without flavorings or sweeteners. Scotch generally has a smokier, more savory flavor profile than bourbon, which some people prefer.
Many consider Johnnie Walker a great Scotch for beginners due to its relative affordability, smoothness, and perfect blend of spice and smoke. It has a variety of color-coded labels that differ in terms of aging and flavor. The Red Label is great for mixing in cocktails, while the Black and Green Labels have deeper flavor and smoother tastes (due to longer aging), making them suitable for sipping. Meanwhile, the Gold and Blue Labels are rich, luxurious blends designed for special occasions.
In addition to its consistent quality and flavor, Johnnie Walker remains relevant by appealing to younger generations of legal drinking age. In 2025, it teamed up with pop star Sabrina Carpenter to promote its centuries-old Scotch. In a Diageo press release, global head of whiskeys John Williams stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Sabrina as the newest voice in our story. Her fearless creativity and deep connection with a new generation make her a powerhouse addition to our Johnnie Walker family. Together, we'll harness the power of music to bring a bold, new energy to the whisky experience."