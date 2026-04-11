What John Wayne Liked To Sip After A Long Day

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Legendary Western film actor John Wayne, aka "the Duke," was well known for enjoying a tipple at the end of a long day of filming. His go-to drinks were straightforward and potent — bourbon or tequila on the rocks, sometimes with a simple garnish; drinks that could be compared to his straight-shooter disposition on and off the screen. Wayne's preferences were also reflective of his work. Whiskey was a cowboy staple, at least in Hollywood's depictions of the Old West (the brown liquor cowboys actually drank tended to be more adulterated). As for tequila, the actor cultivated a liking for it during his numerous stints filming in Mexico. The Duke's time South of the border also instilled a fondness for margaritas.

In a 2015 interview with Cowboys and Indians magazine, the actor's son, Ethan Wayne, described how his father liked to unwind with the film crew after a long day of shooting on a rural location. "They would have a cocktail and gather around the grill. They talked, told stories, laughed, and smiled," he said, also drawing attention to John Wayne's go-to cooking method of throwing steaks on the fire.

At home, his expansive liquor collection extended to fine French wines, but Wayne preferred unfussy spirits that were easy to share with company. Thus, bourbon and tequila remain most closely associated with the Academy Award winner's comfort drinks after a long day. When traveling for more remote shoots, he even carried cases of his favorites along.