The Mexican Liquor That's Become A Serious Tequila Rival
For generations, tequila has been a standby in the spirit and cocktail world. Even the broader, more diverse group of mezcal (which includes but is not limited to tequila) has become more popular in recent decades. However, another Mexican liquor is also developing a foothold north of the border. Known as sotol, it shares some similarities with its rivals but is also noteworthy for a few differences.
Like tequila, sotol is a distilled spirit produced from a plant native to the Chihuahua desert in Northern Mexico and the Southern U.S. Where these spirits differ is the type of plant used to make them. While tequila famously uses agave, sotol uses Dasylirion, also known as desert spoon or, fittingly, sotol. Dasylirion is more commonly harvested in the wild, contrasted with the farmed agave typically used in tequila production.
Producers mash and cook the heart of the Dasylirion plant, then allow the liquid to ferment before distilling it into the final product. In contrast with sweeter tequila, distilled sotol often has a bright, grassy flavor. However, Dasylirion's wild origins mean there's far more subtle variation depending on the growing environment and other localized factors, resulting in a more complex flavor experience.
Sotol is growing in popularity
Fans of sotol may choose to enjoy it in a variety of ways. While it's traditionally drank neat after a meal, it can also appear in cocktails, similar to tequila and mezcal. It's even a unique way to jazz up cocktails when you're sick of tequila margaritas.
It's easy to see sotol as a spirit on the rise. It was illegal in Mexico until the mid 1990s, despite unofficial production, and it has gained more support and official recognition from the Mexican government in the intervening years. Industry data from IWSR suggests the spirit has seen double-digit percentage growth in the 2020s, with further expansion ahead as more bartenders and mixologists discover it.
Numerous brands of sotol are available on the U.S. market, typically found in high-end or Mexican-focused liquor stores, as well as online spirit retailers. So, forget the tequila — or even the mezcal — the next time you want a margarita, paloma, or trendy ranch water cocktail. Try out a bottle of sotol and see why this spirit rivals its more famous cousins.