The Mexican Liquor That's Become A Serious Tequila Rival

For generations, tequila has been a standby in the spirit and cocktail world. Even the broader, more diverse group of mezcal (which includes but is not limited to tequila) has become more popular in recent decades. However, another Mexican liquor is also developing a foothold north of the border. Known as sotol, it shares some similarities with its rivals but is also noteworthy for a few differences.

Like tequila, sotol is a distilled spirit produced from a plant native to the Chihuahua desert in Northern Mexico and the Southern U.S. Where these spirits differ is the type of plant used to make them. While tequila famously uses agave, sotol uses Dasylirion, also known as desert spoon or, fittingly, sotol. Dasylirion is more commonly harvested in the wild, contrasted with the farmed agave typically used in tequila production.

Producers mash and cook the heart of the Dasylirion plant, then allow the liquid to ferment before distilling it into the final product. In contrast with sweeter tequila, distilled sotol often has a bright, grassy flavor. However, Dasylirion's wild origins mean there's far more subtle variation depending on the growing environment and other localized factors, resulting in a more complex flavor experience.