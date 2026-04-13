Betty Crocker Fans Want This Cake Mix To Make A Full-Time Comeback
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's no name in the boxed cake mix space that's better-known than Better Crocker (she's not a real person, BTW). Sometimes, you want flavor that's a little more exciting than the company's traditional vanilla or chocolate, and Betty Crocker offers those, but there's one in particular that customers yearn to see on store shelves once again. Betty Crocker's cherry chip cake mix was a beloved blend of white cake base and pudding with pink flecks of artificial cherry. And it's nowhere to be found.
This unique flavor is still listed on Betty Crocker's website, but the page states that it is out of stock. Most of the one-star reviews on the company's product page come from frustrated customers wanting to buy it. One review from 2024 passionately decried, "Bring back cherry chip cake mix!! No one wants strawberry, and no one needs 3 different kinds of chocolate and no cherry chip! Everyone loved it, and you discontinued it, that's crazy!"
In the customer question section, the company issued an explanation in January 2026, stating: "While it is still part of our everyday product lineup, current supply challenges have made it harder to find." In other words, the cherry chip shortage continues with no clear end in sight. Despite years of fruitless searches, customers still demand it. On Reddit, a March 2026 thread posted to r/nostalgia began with a resounding, "Petition to bring back Betty Crocker's cherry chip cake mix!"
What to do if Betty Crocker's cherry chip cake mix doesn't come back
Hopefully, cherry chip doesn't become one of the discontinued cake mix flavors we're not getting back, but while the shortage remains, there are options. Use the store tracker on the company's product page to see if Betty Crocker's cherry chip mix pops up in a grocery store near you, and snag a few boxes if possible. There are some resellers offering the coveted cake mix on eBay and Amazon, but expect to pay more than you would in stores (and check the expiration dates).
In the aforementioned r/nostalgia thread, one Redditor explained, "If you add cherry Jell-O powder to vanilla cake mix and bake as normal, it tastes similar." Betty Crocker has a super moist vanilla cake mix that's easy to find online and in stores, and the same is true for cherry Jell-O.
Betty Crocker's cherry chip cake mix is artificially flavored, but you could make a more natural version. Start with a boxed cake mix to save time, or make one from scratch using a classic vanilla cake recipe. Chopped maraschino cherries can stand in for the cherry flecks, or you could use chopped fresh cherries — just know that the fresh juices will likely bleed into the batter and turn the whole cake pink (which isn't necessarily a bad thing!). Like the original Betty Crocker cherry chip mix, pudding can be added for a richer texture, and vanilla flavor will pair best.