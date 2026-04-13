Betty Crocker Fans Want This Cake Mix To Make A Full-Time Comeback

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There's no name in the boxed cake mix space that's better-known than Better Crocker (she's not a real person, BTW). Sometimes, you want flavor that's a little more exciting than the company's traditional vanilla or chocolate, and Betty Crocker offers those, but there's one in particular that customers yearn to see on store shelves once again. Betty Crocker's cherry chip cake mix was a beloved blend of white cake base and pudding with pink flecks of artificial cherry. And it's nowhere to be found.

This unique flavor is still listed on Betty Crocker's website, but the page states that it is out of stock. Most of the one-star reviews on the company's product page come from frustrated customers wanting to buy it. One review from 2024 passionately decried, "Bring back cherry chip cake mix!! No one wants strawberry, and no one needs 3 different kinds of chocolate and no cherry chip! Everyone loved it, and you discontinued it, that's crazy!"

In the customer question section, the company issued an explanation in January 2026, stating: "While it is still part of our everyday product lineup, current supply challenges have made it harder to find." In other words, the cherry chip shortage continues with no clear end in sight. Despite years of fruitless searches, customers still demand it. On Reddit, a March 2026 thread posted to r/nostalgia began with a resounding, "Petition to bring back Betty Crocker's cherry chip cake mix!"