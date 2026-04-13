The Competition That Birthed One Of America's Favorite BBQ Sauces

When does a barbecue sauce go from a neighborhood favorite to a grilling sensation? For Sweet Baby Ray's, it all began with an entry into one of Chicago's iconic food competitions: the Mike Royko Rib-Off. (That's what the company's website calls it, though other sources refer to it as a "Ribfest.") In the early 1980s, Mike Royko bragged in his newspaper column — perhaps facetiously — that his family's ancestral rib sauce recipe was the best of all time. Challenged to prove it, he organized his first Ribfest in 1982. Throughout the rest of the decade, it not only brought hundreds of competitors but also brought the community together.

Chef Larry Raymond and his brother Dave, who earned the nickname Sweet Baby Ray while playing basketball growing up, actually competed twice. In 1982, the judges were late, and the brothers ended up burning their ribs. In 1985, however, the Raymonds won second place, and the brothers decided to join the sauce business. Four decades later, Sweet Baby Ray's is now the top-selling barbecue sauce in the country, according to data from Instacart (via Food & Wine).