Diners Call This Mexican-Style Chicken Chain Overpriced

A mash-up of fast food chicken and Mexican-style cuisine, El Pollo Loco has something for almost everyone. The chain prides itself on using fresh ingredients and onsite food-preparation techniques, whether it's flame-grilling chicken or cutting up vegetables for bowls and tacos. Higher-quality food results in higher costs, though, and some customers have cried foul (fowl?) over prices at the chain. As a result, El Pollo Loco ranks as one of America's most overpriced fast food restaurants, according to diners.

A reviewer on Yelp said, "[El Pollo Loco] was one of my favorite go to spots when I didn't want to cook and that tradition is done forever." The customer blamed high prices for this, highlighting the tiny size of the chicken and sides compared to the cost. Over on Reddit, another diner echoed this complaint. "Meal tasted fine, but the value for what I spent wasn't there," they explained, claiming to have paid $15 for a 3-piece dark meat chicken meal. Compared to food at similar restaurants, the patron felt that "the portions were lacking for the price." And on Trustpilot, a reviewer had this to say: "Save your money and go somewhere else. Chicken was very dry and disgusting. Very small pieces. Tortilla shells very small. Sides you guessed it small. Not worth the money."