Diners Call This Mexican-Style Chicken Chain Overpriced
A mash-up of fast food chicken and Mexican-style cuisine, El Pollo Loco has something for almost everyone. The chain prides itself on using fresh ingredients and onsite food-preparation techniques, whether it's flame-grilling chicken or cutting up vegetables for bowls and tacos. Higher-quality food results in higher costs, though, and some customers have cried foul (fowl?) over prices at the chain. As a result, El Pollo Loco ranks as one of America's most overpriced fast food restaurants, according to diners.
A reviewer on Yelp said, "[El Pollo Loco] was one of my favorite go to spots when I didn't want to cook and that tradition is done forever." The customer blamed high prices for this, highlighting the tiny size of the chicken and sides compared to the cost. Over on Reddit, another diner echoed this complaint. "Meal tasted fine, but the value for what I spent wasn't there," they explained, claiming to have paid $15 for a 3-piece dark meat chicken meal. Compared to food at similar restaurants, the patron felt that "the portions were lacking for the price." And on Trustpilot, a reviewer had this to say: "Save your money and go somewhere else. Chicken was very dry and disgusting. Very small pieces. Tortilla shells very small. Sides you guessed it small. Not worth the money."
El Pollo Loco customers roll the dice on costly fare
While fast food used to be considered affordable, those days are long gone. Overall, fast food restaurants have become costlier due to factors like high ingredient costs, increased wages, and rising operational fees. Coupled with a poor economic outlook for many Americans, it's easy to see why prices at chains like El Pollo Loco have people's blood boiling. That doesn't mean the company is struggling, however. El Pollo Loco planned to launch up to 20 new locations in 2026, emboldened by sales increases in 2025.
It's also worth noting that the chain still receives positive reviews, and some even counter claims about its small portions and high prices. As one reviewer on Yelp said, "When did El Pollo Loco upgrade the menu items ... I was honestly shocked to see the amount of food that my order came with."
A Redditor surmised that inconsistency could be the chain's major hang-up. "I love Pollo but it has maybe the widest quality range in all of fast food ... Sometimes it's utterly overcooked, dry and inedible and sometimes it's like a phenomenal home cooked meal." If you're a fan of this chain and want to get the most bang for your buck, check out our ranking of popular El Pollo Loco items from worst to first.