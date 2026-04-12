What Is The Best-Selling Rum In The World?
When asked to name a rum, you probably think of the Caribbean and brands like Bacardi, Mount Gay, and Appleton Estate. In fact, you might be surprised to learn that the best-selling rum in the world is from the Philippines. While the name Tanduay may not be as recognizable as the others, the company sold 23.8 million cases of rum in 2024, putting it well ahead of runner-up Bacardi.
It's not exactly an overnight success. Tanduay was founded in 1854. Just 22 years later, it won its first award for rum. If you live in the United States and are wondering why the name doesn't sound familiar, Tanduay only began exporting to four states — New York, Florida, Illinois, and California — in 2013. It entered a limited European market six years later, so it's pretty much a newcomer in the West.
Tanduay still performs best in the Philippines, but has seen success in the United States, Belgium, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates. Part of its growing popularity in the U.S. may be due to the fact that Tanduay is an official sponsor of the Golden State Warriors, along with another Filipino stalwart, the fast-food chain Jollibee. (Previously, Tanduay sponsored the Minnesota Timberwolves. Apparently, rum and basketball pair well!) It probably doesn't hurt that Tanduay is a relatively affordable rum, as we noted in our ranking of popular rum brands.
Tanduay Rhum gives you plenty of delicious options
Perhaps all this has inspired you to try the world's best-selling rum. Just a quick note: Tanduay may taste slightly different from your usual rum. Most rums are made with molasses derived from sugarcane, but Tanduay rum is only made with Grade A molasses. This may be why it's lighter and sweeter.
If you're wondering what to make with Tanduay, you can, of course, keep it simple with traditional mixers like Coca-Cola or fruit juice. If you're feeling more ambitious, you can try one of the essential drinks for any home bartender, like the classic Mai Tai or a Hemingway Daiquiri — supposedly invented when Ernest Hemingway didn't think a traditional daiquiri was boozy enough for him. You can also check out this expert advice on making rum drinks for more tips.
If you try Tanduay and it's not for you, you still have options like a Fish House Punch, a rather eclectic, anything-goes old-school cocktail in need of a comeback. (The punch is even older than the United States; George Washington was allegedly a fan.) It has so many ingredients that you probably won't even taste the rum. Of course, you can always make Caribbean rum cake, which is the perfect combination of sweet and spicy. Whatever your choice, cheers!