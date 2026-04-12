What Is The Best-Selling Rum In The World?

When asked to name a rum, you probably think of the Caribbean and brands like Bacardi, Mount Gay, and Appleton Estate. In fact, you might be surprised to learn that the best-selling rum in the world is from the Philippines. While the name Tanduay may not be as recognizable as the others, the company sold 23.8 million cases of rum in 2024, putting it well ahead of runner-up Bacardi.

It's not exactly an overnight success. Tanduay was founded in 1854. Just 22 years later, it won its first award for rum. If you live in the United States and are wondering why the name doesn't sound familiar, Tanduay only began exporting to four states — New York, Florida, Illinois, and California — in 2013. It entered a limited European market six years later, so it's pretty much a newcomer in the West.

Tanduay still performs best in the Philippines, but has seen success in the United States, Belgium, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates. Part of its growing popularity in the U.S. may be due to the fact that Tanduay is an official sponsor of the Golden State Warriors, along with another Filipino stalwart, the fast-food chain Jollibee. (Previously, Tanduay sponsored the Minnesota Timberwolves. Apparently, rum and basketball pair well!) It probably doesn't hurt that Tanduay is a relatively affordable rum, as we noted in our ranking of popular rum brands.