Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Green Tea?

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When tea bags come in a bulk container with an affordable price tag, it's understandable if your first assumption is that they might be low quality. Costco manages to defy this misconception with its Kirkland Signature Green Tea Bags. The 100-count box for $13.99 is a product of Japan, one of the world's top producers of high-quality tea.

It can be tricky to figure out the name-brand producers behind Kirkland Signature's many products, but this one is hiding in plain sight. At the top corner of the front of the packaging, the brand Ito En is listed. Ito En is the largest green tea distributor in Japan. In addition to tea bags, Ito En produces canned and bottled tea drinks and bags of matcha powder. It's also the parent company of several brands, including Oi Ocha, Teas' Tea, and Matcha Love, which are available in the United States. You may have seen these brands' ready-to-drink iced teas and small cans of prepared matcha at brick-and-mortar marketplaces or on Amazon.

Being the largest tea distributor in Japan comes with a lot of responsibility. Ito En has a mission to provide stability for the tea farmers it works with and uphold standards for protecting the environment, stating on its website, "At the root of our philosophy to preserve tea culture is our utmost respect for the earth."