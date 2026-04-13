What It's Really Like Working With Rachael Ray, According To A Former Employee
Ever wondered what it would be like to work alongside Rachael Ray? On the one hand, the world has watched Ray's transformation from a modest, laid-back, and relatable cooking show host to a driven and successful multi-passionate multi-millionaire. On the other hand, fans, employees, and media have brought to light examples of the shady side of Ray you don't see on camera, which included her laying off more than 20 of her show's crew members without pay during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, at least one former employee, who was around before, during, and after the pandemic, asserts that she is a genuinely good person — a wonderful former boss and friend who has made a lasting impression on her.
In a first-person account featured at EatingWell, Jeanette Donnarumma shared her experience working at "The Rachael Ray Show" for almost 16 years. She began as an intern in 2007 and grew to the role of producer, even winning an Emmy award. She remembered carving watermelons into creatures and toasting bread for Ray on set regularly. "She's freaking amazing," Donnarumma said. "Generous, prolific, smart, sharp, creative, inspiring, supportive. I've always said she's on this earth doing exactly what she was meant to be doing; sharing her talents, tips, palpable smiles, and delicious food with the masses — and I had a daily front-row seat to it."
Rachael Ray's complicated reputation with media and fans
Despite Donnarumma's fond memories, Rachael Ray has developed a reputation over time, with the media calling her out for alleged diva behaviors. In 2016, a name mix-up caused Ray to be dragged into a media and fan blow-up involving Beyoncé and Jay-Z, earning her a spot on the list of the biggest scandals to ever hit the Food Network.
In some instances, fans have come forward with negative experiences regarding Ray. In a thread at r/Cooking, a Reddit user wrote that while they attended culinary college, their school invited Ray to speak to students. Her out-of-touch demands for accommodation and compensation were too high for the school to meet, according to the Redditor. "We were just flabbergasted by it and thanked her for her time and moved on." In another thread at r/FoodieSnark, a Redditor recalled being an audience member at Ray's talk show. They said she was warm and kind during the show, but after filming, she pulled a hoodie up and moved through the crowd to avoid being recognized. "Did she not have the decency to uncover her head and say hello?" the Redditor wrote.
"The Rachael Ray Show" concluded in March 2023 after 17 seasons. And while some may remain skeptical of Ray, Donnarumma said she'll miss her time working with her, and that she's "grateful to forever have the smells, flavors, and tastes of the place that will always feel like home" (via EatingWell).