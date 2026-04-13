What It's Really Like Working With Rachael Ray, According To A Former Employee

Despite Donnarumma's fond memories, Rachael Ray has developed a reputation over time, with the media calling her out for alleged diva behaviors. In 2016, a name mix-up caused Ray to be dragged into a media and fan blow-up involving Beyoncé and Jay-Z, earning her a spot on the list of the biggest scandals to ever hit the Food Network.

In some instances, fans have come forward with negative experiences regarding Ray. In a thread at r/Cooking, a Reddit user wrote that while they attended culinary college, their school invited Ray to speak to students. Her out-of-touch demands for accommodation and compensation were too high for the school to meet, according to the Redditor. "We were just flabbergasted by it and thanked her for her time and moved on." In another thread at r/FoodieSnark, a Redditor recalled being an audience member at Ray's talk show. They said she was warm and kind during the show, but after filming, she pulled a hoodie up and moved through the crowd to avoid being recognized. "Did she not have the decency to uncover her head and say hello?" the Redditor wrote.

"The Rachael Ray Show" concluded in March 2023 after 17 seasons. And while some may remain skeptical of Ray, Donnarumma said she'll miss her time working with her, and that she's "grateful to forever have the smells, flavors, and tastes of the place that will always feel like home" (via EatingWell).