The Shady Side Of Rachael Ray You Don't See On Camera
Rachel Ray is a household name, known as one of the most accessible relatable celebrity cooks on television. She's bubbly, outgoing, and doesn't hesitate to use frozen or canned foods when cooking. Ray is also a very charismatic host, which was why it came as no surprise that the woman who once manned the candy counter at Macy's is now helming a successful business empire that encompasses television, production, publishing, pet food manufacturing, brand partnerships, and more.
But it's not all sunshine and rainbows in Rachael Ray's world. The Food Network host has been involved in some controversies and did things over the course of her career that have revealed a shady side that most people don't know about. Some have questioned her business practices and sincerity towards her crew, others have downright accused her of neglecting family when they needed her most. Here are the shadiest things Rachael Ray has done or have been involved in that you may not have known.
She used to give cooking lessons, despite never going to culinary school
Rachael Ray first appeared on television at the regional CBS in Albany-Schenectady. The producers caught wind of "30-Minute Mediterranean Meals," the cooking classes she had created for Cowan & Lobel, where she worked as a food buyer. Ray would demonstrate how to cook quick-meals in the middle of the grocery store to help boost sales. The classes had gotten popular, and CBS asked her to recreate these classes in short segments called "30-Minute Meals." The segment aired weekly on the evening news program.
What many people didn't know then was that Ray didn't have any formal training as a chef, nor did she go to cooking school. Her knowledge, skills, and love for cooking developed naturally as her family, especially her mother, loved to cook.
Ray has been candid about her lack of formal training since the early days of her television career. "I'm not a chef. I don't cook like a chef," she told CBS back in 2006. She doesn't chop onions correctly, is a poor baker, and can't make good coffee; but she loves to cook. That's a title she's more comfortable with. Many applaud her humility, but others, like celebrity chef Martha Stewart, remain unimpressed. Stewart once said that Ray is more of an entertainer than a teacher, and that the latter's cookbooks are filled with re-edited recipes.
Her show booked Barry Manilow the same day he appeared at The Martha Stewart Show
Rachael Ray and Martha Stewart were some of the leading female celebrity chefs on primetime television in the early 2000s. Naturally, they were often pitted against each other, even though both have said all's well between them (Stewart apologized to Ray for her Nightline interview, per ABC, while Ray said she'd rather eat Stewart's food than hers, as reported by TV Guide). But there was at least one instance where they butted heads and fought for primetime supremacy — with Ray's camp making shady moves.
That incident involved iconic crooner, Barry Manilow. Back in 2006, Stewart's NBC show and Ray's ABC show aired simultaneously at 10 a.m. Manilow was scheduled to appear on "The Martha Stewart Show," as a live guest and performer. But, lo and behold, "Rachael Ray" suddenly announced having Manilow... on the same day and time.
Stewart was understandably irritated. She addressed the double Manilows in her monologue and told her audience the singer was supposed to appear on Ray's show tomorrow. But, for some reason, they bumped up his pre-taped guesting one day earlier. "She has Barry on her show today... Now that's kinda weird," Stewart said, according to TMZ.
"Rachael Ray" denied the implications of sabotage. Reps of the show told TMZ, "Barry was a fantastic guest, and we wanted to lead our sweeps with the best show we had in the can, and that was Barry Manilow."
She's a stingy tipper
Celebrities worth hundreds of millions of dollars are expected to at least give a fair tip to restaurant servers. A fair tip, by today's standards, is typically 20% to 25% of a dine-in bill, according to Reader's Digest. In the early 2000s, 15% was also acceptable. Anything lower would have been beyond stingy and downright unfair for a server, especially if they were serving a celebrity like Rachael Ray.
Ray's stingy tipping habits came to light when she did the show "$40 A Day." The program aimed to show travelers how to find great food without spending more than $40 in a day. The show was informative, unfortunately. Ray's budgeting often came at the expense of her servers' tips. "I remember one time she tipped $0.89 on a bacon egg and cheese biscuit and coffee," recalled a viewer on Reddit, who added that the waitress had to return to Ray's table three times. Through this show, Ray allegedly promoted that it was okay to tip as little as 7%.
Tipping has long been debated in America. Some staunchly support employees who rely heavily on tips for their livelihood. Others are in favor of creating legislation that would require fair, living wages for all and abolish tipping, especially in the food service industry. But in the absence of such legislation, anyone who could afford to tip generously but chooses not to (whether on- or off-cam) is shady, to say the least.
Her show cut off employees without warning during the COVID-19 pandemic
Like many television shows, production for "Rachael Ray" was wildly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Studio filming stopped completely; Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, had to become a two-man production team filming episodes from her own kitchen. Unfortunately, this also meant that many of the show's tech crew had to be let go.
Variety reported that over 20 "Rachael Ray" crew members were laid off with little warning and zero compensation. An announcement had initially gone out in March that the remaining five shooting days before the mandated lockdowns would be cancelled, and that crew members would not be paid for said five days. But that wasn't the worst news yet.
Ray's producers promised that employees would still be compensated for the September to October shoots. More importantly, they reassured employees that studio shoots would resume in November. However, a production executive later informed the crew that Ray decided to continue shooting remotely in her home, instead.
This was a blow for IATSE union members, who needed to log 400 work hours to qualify for healthcare benefits. Crew members were upset, considering the circumstances, and demanded the fulfillment of their work contracts. Ray posted on Instagram that her crew will be paid until October, and that she and CBS would "work this out," US Weekly reported. It remains unclear if it was worked out.
She sells dog food that is allegedly harmful to dogs' health
Longtime fans of Rachael Ray would know Isaboo, the darling pitbull mix whom Ray and her husband adopted back in 2005. She became the de facto "face" of Ray's pet food brand, Nutrish, in 2008.
"The reason we started making [Nutrish]... is because there are no regulations on imported pet foods," Ray told CW7 Arizona. She was concerned that these unregulated products on the market were harming animals without their owners realizing it.
Ironically, 10 years later, Ray came under fire when it was revealed that Nutrish dog food contained glyphosate, a wide-spectrum herbicide used for killing weeds. Glyphosate is also linked to cancer cases in pets. This led to a $5 million class action suit accusing Nutrish of falsely advertising its products as "natural" when it contains synthetic components like glyphosate.
Two more lawsuits followed in 2020 and 2025, both accusing Nutrish of deceptive advertising. The first claimed that Nutrish Zero Grain dog food in fact contains legume-based protein; the second alleged that the brand's "natural" label is misleading because it contains artificially-derived citric acid.
The first two lawsuits have been dismissed for lack of meaningful evidence, while the third is still ongoing. Nutrish successfully fielded lawsuits so far, and Ray stands behind the quality of her products. Unfortunately, warnings against Nutrish remain rampant on social media today.
She allegedly has ghostwriters for her cookbooks
A ghostwriting controversy erupted in 2012 when The New York Times published a feature titled, "I Was a Cookbook Ghostwriter." The author, Julia Moskin, had reportedly ghostwritten nine cookbooks for famous celebrities. She pointed out that publishing a cookbook is a long and demanding process. It's a wonder how cookbook authors like Rachael Ray, a celebrity with jam-packed television and business schedules, could make time for publishing work. Moskin later answers this question: It's because these authors don't write their books.
Further in the article, Moskin named Ray's alleged ghostwriter: Wes Martin, who collaborated with Ray on food styling and photography for her books. Martin was in fact included in the acknowledgements of one of Ray's cookbooks, "Rachael Ray's Look + Cook." However, Ray insists she is the author of her books and denies having a ghostwriter doing the work for her.
"This is how I spend the little time at home I have with my family, I spend in front of these little notebooks, in front of the computer," Ray said on her show while talking to Gywneth Paltrow, who defended herself after also being name-dropped for having a ghostwriter, (via E! News). Ray also told The Times, "I wrote all my books. I have them in handwritten and digital form. You tell me what part of that makes me not the writer."
Her aunt died while house-sitting for her mom, but she didn't attend the funeral
In November 2013, a tragic incident happened in Ray's family that led to a bitter fight between her and relatives on her mother's side. Her 77-year-old aunt Geraldine Scuderi was house-sitting at Ray's mother's house when she accidentally locked herself outside in freezing temperatures.
According to the New York Post, investigators said the elderly woman went out of the house to feed birds, after which she found herself unable to get back inside the house. Scuderi was even caught by CCTV attempting to break a window. Tragically, she remained outdoors overnight and was found the following morning in the driveway.
Scuderi's family were rightfully frustrated and angered by the tragedy. Tensions among the relatives worsened when Ray and her husband did not attend her aunt's funeral. Instead, a rep stated that she was busy shooting the final episode for that season's "Rachael Ray."
This was unacceptable for the Scuderi family. "My mother is dead today because [the] Ray family neglected her," Scuderi's daughter said. "I want the world to know the truth about them and just how they treat their own family."
No matter the state of their familial relationship, a family member dying tragically in one's home is reason enough to be present for a funeral. Ray deciding to skip her aunt's funeral, while tweeting glibly about cakes and cats, per Radar, is arguably the shadiest of all her controversies.
People say she's unpleasant in person
Rachael Ray's bubbly personality is one of her defining characteristics that endeared her to the public. But she's not upbeat 24/7. In fact, people who meet Rachael Ray in person outside the studio are often surprised that she's the exact opposite of the bubbly host they see on T.V.
"I'm very quiet," Ray said during a Facebook Q&A. She said that cooking on set, for her, is very different for her compared to cooking at home. "I have a glass of wine in my hand, I scrub my face and put my PJs on and listen to music." It's the opposite of being glammed up with her energy on peak level on a typical day in the studio.
But there had been other comments about Ray's real-life personality that were less flattering. Someone on Reddit claimed that people who worked for her say she's not a nice boss. A comment from a now-deleted account said Ray once spent a night at a bar making fun of other people in the room. Another Redditor also shared the Food Network host's outrageous demands ("luxury accommodations, a gift presented by the dean and had a baseline charge that was well out of the ability of our reality") when she was invited to speak at a culinary college.
Short encounters don't sum up a person's character, they can still leave a lasting impression on people. Unfortunately for Ray, these negative encounters paint her in a shady light.