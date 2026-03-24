The Shady Side Of Rachael Ray You Don't See On Camera

Rachael Ray and Martha Stewart were some of the leading female celebrity chefs on primetime television in the early 2000s. Naturally, they were often pitted against each other, even though both have said all's well between them (Stewart apologized to Ray for her Nightline interview, per ABC, while Ray said she'd rather eat Stewart's food than hers, as reported by TV Guide). But there was at least one instance where they butted heads and fought for primetime supremacy — with Ray's camp making shady moves.

That incident involved iconic crooner, Barry Manilow. Back in 2006, Stewart's NBC show and Ray's ABC show aired simultaneously at 10 a.m. Manilow was scheduled to appear on "The Martha Stewart Show," as a live guest and performer. But, lo and behold, "Rachael Ray" suddenly announced having Manilow... on the same day and time.

Stewart was understandably irritated. She addressed the double Manilows in her monologue and told her audience the singer was supposed to appear on Ray's show tomorrow. But, for some reason, they bumped up his pre-taped guesting one day earlier. "She has Barry on her show today... Now that's kinda weird," Stewart said, according to TMZ.

"Rachael Ray" denied the implications of sabotage. Reps of the show told TMZ, "Barry was a fantastic guest, and we wanted to lead our sweeps with the best show we had in the can, and that was Barry Manilow."