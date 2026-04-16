The Wild Thing Bob Dylan Allegedly Did With Coca-Cola

Most people know that when it comes to celebrity news, it's often difficult to tell what's real and what's false. Stories spread easily on the internet, and no icons are safe from the rumor mill. Case in point: There's a wild story floating around that Bob Dylan used to wash his hair with Coca-Cola.

According to some social media posts, like this Reddit post and this post on X, the legendary singer-songwriter would wash his hair with Coca-Cola to transform it into the tousled, just-got-out-of-bed look that he's known for. The thing is, this rumor is completely anecdotal; there is no actual, first-hand evidence that this is how he achieved his ruffled, rock-and-roll hairstyle. Seeing how his hair has maintained a signature unkempt appearance over the years — which has strengthened his counterculture persona — it makes sense that people might want to know Dylan's grooming routine. However, it's more likely that his unruly curls truly are the result of rolling out of bed, rather than a deliberate beauty routine.

As for his intention behind his disheveled hair, in a famous 1966 Playboy interview, when asked how he felt about the "far-out hairstyles" of male singers during the time, Dylan responded with a practical reason: "The thing that most people don't realize is that it's warmer to have long hair. Everybody wants to be warm. People with short hair freeze easily." Then, in true Dylan fashion, he spiraled into a more metaphorical, tongue-in-cheek discussion of long hair: "People who want free minds sometimes overlook the fact that you have to have an uncluttered brain. Obviously, if you get your hair on the outside of your head, your brain will be a little more freer."