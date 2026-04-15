Why You Might Want To Skip This Popular Pasta Sauce

Jarred pasta sauces can be a lifesaver on busy weeknights when cooks are looking to assemble a meal without hours of simmering a homemade sauce on the stove. Unfortunately, like many premade products, their value varies based on a number of factors, from nutrition to price to flavor. We reviewed the options to determine the most unhealthy pasta sauces you can buy, and one stood out. That's the Ragù Creamy Basil Alfredo Sauce, which has a variety of drawbacks that make it worth leaving on the shelf.

Sauces with a creamy base can often be more indulgent, and this Ragù offering is no exception. To start, it clocks in at 90 calories for each quarter-cup serving. By contrast, tomato-based alternatives like Ragù's Old World Style marinara or the higher-end Rao's tomato basil sauce only have about 40 calories for the same serving size. However, it's worth noting that the Alfredo offering is comparable on a calorie basis to some other creamier jarred sauces.

A closer look at the nutritional elements reveals that one serving includes 330 milligrams of sodium (good for 14% of your suggested daily value) as well as a similar percentage of suggested saturated fat (15%). Meanwhile, there's virtually no protein or fiber, two key building blocks of a healthy diet.