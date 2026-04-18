The Cracker Barrel Item LeBron James Loves

LeBron James has set a staggering number of NBA records in his 23 years of professional basketball, including being the all-time leading scorer. With such an impressive career, it's natural to wonder what James really eats. According to his teammates, his diet isn't as nutritious as you'd think. Take breakfast: James loves syrup-drenched French toast and fluffy omelets, as well as avocado, wheat toast, and turkey bacon or sausage. But when he dines out for his first meal of the day, he craves Cracker Barrel pancakes.

"They make the crispy outside skin with the warm center, oh my goodness," he said of the dish in a collaborative video with Bob Does Sports. While he noted he loves sweet and salty foods together for breakfast, he waxed poetic about the chain's decidedly sweet pancakes. "I like it crisp on the outside," he reiterated.

James is far from the only flapjack fan who swears by Cracker Barrel's pancakes. In fact, the chain sells 75 million pancakes a year, so it's safe to say they're a popular menu item. The resto's pancakes are fluffy, moist, and tender, thanks to buttermilk in the batter. They're served with whipped butter and syrup for good measure, and can be ordered with a number of sides and breakfast items, like biscuits and gravy or eggs. Better yet, there are many riffs on the plain pancakes, like strawberry-stuffed cheesecake, pecan, and chocolate chip varieties.