Guess How Many Pancakes Cracker Barrel Sells A Year

No matter the time of day, breakfast is always an option, at least when you dine at Cracker Barrel. The restaurant, which sources most of its ingredients from the U.S., specializes in all-day morning classics, from eggs and biscuits to, crucially, pancakes. Cracker Barrel sells more than its fair share of this syrup-drenched staple. Each year, the restaurant's pancakes go not by the hundreds or the thousands but by the millions.

According to the restaurant's website, Cracker Barrel serves an annual average of 75 million pancakes. This number surpasses orders of the chain's Chicken n' Dumplins, chicken tenders, grits, and bottles of maple syrup. The latter trails closest behind pancakes — arguably syrup's most common vehicle — at 55 million annual orders for the 1.5-ounce bottles.

Notably, though, diners don't eat as many pancakes as they do other breakfast essentials like eggs and bacon, which the restaurant serves to the tune of 162 and 140 million, respectively. However, considering that the chain serves approximately 230 million guests per year, 75 million hotcakes suggests a high pancake-to-customer ratio, and this may be thanks to the restaurant's extensive variety.