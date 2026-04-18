The Regional Alaskan Dish Most Of The US Is Missing Out On

These days, it's not too difficult to experience faraway regional American foods from the comfort of your own home. If you want a Philly Cheesesteak (the famous regional food that most people want to try), you can order one from a Philadelphia vendor on a website like Goldbelly and have it shipped to your door. The same goes for East Coast lobster rolls, Southern seafood gumbo, and Midwestern barbecue. The internet's reaches could also procure you regional delicacies straight from Alaska — but how do you track down a food that you don't know exists? Reindeer sausage is a prime example. This Alaskan specialty doesn't venture far outside the borders of The Last Frontier, so many U.S. dwellers haven't had a chance to find out if they like it or not.

In Alaska, it's common to find reindeer sausage in grocery stores and on restaurant menus, which really isn't the case in the lower 48. Packaged reindeer sausage is typically sold fully cooked or smoked, and is often made from a blend of reindeer meat, pork, and beef. However, Costco fans were unimpressed with Alaskan reindeer sausage when it hit warehouse shelves circa 2021, because reindeer wasn't the primary meat in the ingredients list. Reindeer sausage is said to taste rich with some gaminess, but not enough to be overpowering. As for why reindeer sausage is so plentiful in Alaska and almost unheard of everywhere else in the U.S., well, the answer is simple. There are more reindeer there.