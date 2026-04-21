4 Differences Between Single Malt & Blended Whiskey

Whiskey can feel like a complicated spirit to navigate. Like wine, it seems to have unsaid rules for consumption, and enthusiasts treat certain varieties with the sort of reverence other spirits rarely receive. It helps that you can infer quite a bit from the descriptions on a whiskey bottle. The spelling, whether it's "whiskey" or "whisky", speaks to its origin. The former describes dram in Ireland and the U.S., while the latter denotes varieties from Scotland, Canada, Japan, Australia, and much of the European Union. Another common specification in the title is whether it's single malt or blended. This detail points to the manufacturing process and influences a whiskey's flavor profile, ideal serving method, and, to an extent, price. These categories fragment into even finer classifications based on geography and ingredients, like highland, lowland, Irish single grain, and more, essentially revealing over a dozen types of unique whiskey.

To get to the amber-colored heart of the issue, it's crucial to understand what the "single" in single malt signifies. It means that the spirit comes from one distillery and is made exclusively from malted barley. Meanwhile, a blended whiskey combines products of multiple distilleries, resulting in notable differences in the dram's characteristics. There are a few stringent prerequisites a spirit must fulfill to be called single malt, which often justifies the premium it commands. However, this doesn't mean that single malts are universally superior to their blended counterparts — a wide spectrum of whiskeys exists in both categories.