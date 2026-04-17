Costco Lets You Use Outside Shopping Bags — With One Important Condition
If you're like most Costco members (us included), you might recall a time when you stopped in for one or two things, like a quick Costco frozen dinner, and unexpectedly left with more goods than you could carry. Frustratingly for those of us who've been in this situation, Costco doesn't offer shopping bags at checkout in an effort to keep both waste and operating costs down. So, what are we to do, then — short of putting in some extra bicep curls — to save our arms from exhaustion? Luckily, Costco allows members to bring their own reusable bags, but there's a catch: Employees may ask to search them.
According to store policy, Costco employees may inspect any shopping bag a customer brings in, as well as any backpack, briefcase, or other container. Employees can go through members' bags upon entering or leaving, and they reserve the right to deny a customer entry if necessary. So, if you're okay with potentially being searched, then you can confidently head to Costco with your favorite reusable bags — just make sure they're free of prohibited items (like firearms and animals), and maybe make sure your bags aren't overdue for a washing first.
Opinions on reusable bags at Costco are mixed and at least one employee is not a fan
Across Reddit, Costco members have a plethora of thoughts regarding reusable bags at the warehouse retailer. One person on the store's subreddit who referred to themselves a "Costco newbie" shared their embarrassing experience having to carry their groceries out in recycled cardboard the first time they shopped. Other users in the comments pointed out the reusable bags sold at Costco, with one person sharing, "I've been buying one each time the design changes these past few years. Best. Bags. Ever." Another user said they swear by IKEA shopping bags, which they found easier to carry when transporting multiple loads in just a few trips. Several commenters also pointed out that freezer-lined bags and car organizers with built-in dividers have improved their shopping experiences.
However, not everyone had such a favorable outlook. In another Reddit thread, a Costco employee requested that customers stop bringing reusable bags. They claimed the experience is unpleasant for employees, writing, "It is really disgusting having to touch someone's bags that are covered in pet hair, dirt, mold, etc. that have been sitting in the trunks of cars and have likely never seen the washing machine." They suggested that customers leave their bags in the car and pack up their purchases inside the trunk. Commenters on the thread argued that reusable bags are no more germ-ridden than the average cell phone or the money that cashiers handle daily.