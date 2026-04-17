Costco Lets You Use Outside Shopping Bags — With One Important Condition

If you're like most Costco members (us included), you might recall a time when you stopped in for one or two things, like a quick Costco frozen dinner, and unexpectedly left with more goods than you could carry. Frustratingly for those of us who've been in this situation, Costco doesn't offer shopping bags at checkout in an effort to keep both waste and operating costs down. So, what are we to do, then — short of putting in some extra bicep curls — to save our arms from exhaustion? Luckily, Costco allows members to bring their own reusable bags, but there's a catch: Employees may ask to search them.

According to store policy, Costco employees may inspect any shopping bag a customer brings in, as well as any backpack, briefcase, or other container. Employees can go through members' bags upon entering or leaving, and they reserve the right to deny a customer entry if necessary. So, if you're okay with potentially being searched, then you can confidently head to Costco with your favorite reusable bags — just make sure they're free of prohibited items (like firearms and animals), and maybe make sure your bags aren't overdue for a washing first.