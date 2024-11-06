8 Costco Frozen Dinners, Ranked From Worst To Best

One of the many mistakes you might be making when shopping at Costco is not taking advantage of its abundant selection of frozen dinners. The freezer aisle(s) at this warehouse retailer is a cornucopia of different pre-packaged items that are ready to be thrown into the microwave, oven, air fryer, or a pan on the stovetop to be reheated for a quick, easy, and cost-effective meal on the fly. The only hitch in the giddy up is knowing which ones to stock up on, since you aren't just buying one frozen meal, you are getting enough to fill the deep freezer for quite awhile.

To guarantee that the frozen dinners you are loading up on are going to be worth the investment, I took the liberty of picking up a wide cross-section of meals from the store. While I sought to include as many of Costco's popular Kirkland brand items as I could find, I rounded out the list with a few other diverse options for good measure. I sampled each of them before determining the best and worst frozen dinners available at Costco, as well as everything in between. Read on for the full ranking, and check out the criteria I used to develop this list at the end of the roundup.