8 Costco Frozen Dinners, Ranked From Worst To Best
One of the many mistakes you might be making when shopping at Costco is not taking advantage of its abundant selection of frozen dinners. The freezer aisle(s) at this warehouse retailer is a cornucopia of different pre-packaged items that are ready to be thrown into the microwave, oven, air fryer, or a pan on the stovetop to be reheated for a quick, easy, and cost-effective meal on the fly. The only hitch in the giddy up is knowing which ones to stock up on, since you aren't just buying one frozen meal, you are getting enough to fill the deep freezer for quite awhile.
To guarantee that the frozen dinners you are loading up on are going to be worth the investment, I took the liberty of picking up a wide cross-section of meals from the store. While I sought to include as many of Costco's popular Kirkland brand items as I could find, I rounded out the list with a few other diverse options for good measure. I sampled each of them before determining the best and worst frozen dinners available at Costco, as well as everything in between. Read on for the full ranking, and check out the criteria I used to develop this list at the end of the roundup.
8. Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies
Few foods are as comforting as an old fashioned chicken pot pie. My first introduction to this dish was dining at a Marie Callender's as a child. The flaky crust, creamy gravy, perfectly cooked vegetables, and moist chicken were a flavor that felt like getting a warm hug from inside my belly. It was forever etched into my psyche, creating a nostalgic attachment to this dish. Unfortunately, the frozen version I obtained from Costco was not exactly what I remember eating, leaving me disappointed.
This package contains eight 10-ounce individual serving pot pies. The pies can be microwaved or baked in a conventional oven. I opted for the latter, as I thought this would produce a more superior crust. While the aroma of this pot pie started off promising, my enthusiasm ended there. The texture of the crust was doughy and pasty. It was barely browned in the oven and some of the gravy oozed onto the top of the crust, making it soggy. It also had a somewhat synthetic aftertaste that was off-putting.
The filling was a modicum better, but not by much. There were a number of big chunks of chicken that were moist and the texture of the vegetables was suitably al dente. That said, the gravy was gloopy and tasted like raw flour, lacking any richness or savoriness that characterizes a good pot pie. Lastly, the crust on the bottom was inedible, having completely adhered to the bottom of the baking dish.
7. Bibigo Shrimp Fried Rice
Next to last on this ranking is the Shrimp Fried Rice from the Bibigo brand. This is another dish that has long been a staple of my diet, making my evaluation of it quite critical. The package contains six 8-ounce portions of fried rice that can be reheated either in the microwave or stovetop. I decided to toss the meal into a frying pan and use the stovetop method, thinking this would yield less rubbery shrimp, which was a mistake.
The shrimp took longer to cook than the instructions on the package would indicate. The exterior seemed cooked, but the center was still frozen. Meanwhile the rice and vegetables were not only done, but starting to brown. I ended up turning the heat off, popping a lid onto the pan, and allowing the steam to finish cooking the shrimp. This worked well, but it did compromise the texture of the vegetables, softening them beyond where I like them for fried rice.
My biggest issue with this fried rice was that it was bland. From its aroma to its flavor, it lacked seasonings. I always add a lot of umami-rich ingredients, ranging from soy sauce, to miso, to gochujang. These help to elevate the dish and give it some complexity. Comparatively, this was very watered down, though this could be remedied by doctoring it up with some condiments. That said, I did think the rice was on point. It was fluffy and each kernel separated, it did not clump together.
6. Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna
Another item that performed more poorly than I had anticipated was the Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna from the Kirkland Signature brand. I'll be the first to admit that making lasagna from-scratch can be incredibly labor-intensive, so having an option on hand that doesn't require any effort and can feed a family of six is very appealing. When you purchase this lasagna, it comes in a two-pack. The lasagna is reheated in the oven for roughly an hour.
One thing this lasagna had going for it was that it held together quite well. Often it can be a challenge to get lasagna from the pan to a plate without its layers sliding off one another. This one served up like a dream. I also found the aroma of this lasagna to be quite lovely, rife with notes of oregano and the spicy Italian sausage. Lastly, if you are looking to fill up on meat, this dish has no shortage of it.
The downfalls of this lasagna included the pasta, ratio of cheese, and overall flavor. I found the pasta to be incredibly dense and chewy, perhaps double the thickness you would expect from a quality lasagna noodle. The cheese layer was inconsistent, with some bites having hardly any ricotta in them. Lastly, the sauce itself was bland and overly sweet, making the whole dish rather underwhelming.
5. Rao's Made for Home Eggplant Parmesan
Another dish that I take great pride in preparing, is homemade eggplant Parmesan. This made my observations of Rao's Made for Home Eggplant Parmesan potentially skewed, as there is no way for a frozen version of this dish to compete with that. That said, I am a big fan of Rao's sauces and was expecting a lot from the brand. It's not that I was wholly disappointed, but I did have some concerns.
This package contains two trays of eggplant Parmesan, each of which could feed a family of four to six, depending on appetites. It reheats in the oven for roughly an hour. I probably should have removed it from the oven sooner than indicated by the packaging directions, as the cheese on top got a little crisp, making it a challenge to serve, but this was not a deal breaker.
What this frozen dinner did well was the sauce, which shouldn't have surprised me. The sauce was well balanced in acidity and rife with aromatics and seasonings. I also thought the eggplant was well prepared in that it was soft and creamy, if not slightly less firm than I might prefer.
My biggest issue with this dish was the breading on the eggplant. It was heavy-handed and bland, overtaking the entire dish. What's more, it wasn't well cooked. The bread crumbs should remain somewhat crisp, not soggy, which dilutes the flavor of everything else in the dish.
4. Ajinomoto Tokyo Style Shoyu Ramen with Chicken
The Ajinomoto Tokyo Style Shoyu Ramen with Chicken ranks next on this list of frozen dinners from Costco. This package contains six 9.2-ounce servings, each of which can be reheated in just a few minutes in the microwave. I found these incredibly easy-to-prepare and a satiating, if not particularly filling meal. My one complaint was that the amount of broth it yields when you add water to the maximum fill line is not enough to make it particularly brothy. It needs slightly more liquid to really be soupy. That said, it had a lot going for it.
At first sniff, this ramen was overflowing with umami-forward mushroom notes. This had me salivating right off the bat. The texture of the vegetables and chicken was spot on, with the veggies being slightly al dente and the meat moist. The noodles were slightly mushy, but not falling apart, so this wasn't too big of an issue.
The broth, while flavorful, could have used a hint more seasoning, though it was plenty salty enough. A dash more of garlic, ginger, sesame, and miso would do the trick. And, since I'm a purist, I was missing the classic soy sauce marinated egg atop the dish. This is the perfect garnish to round out the dish. That said, this was a really good meal and I plan to buy these again.
3. Delimex Cocina Chicken Poblano Queso Burrito Bowl
If a hearty, flavorful meal is what you are looking for, look no further than the Delimex Cocina Chicken Poblano Queso Burrito Bowl. This package contains five 10-ounce portions, which are quite filling and easy to reheat in the microwave in just a couple of minutes. I struggled with where to rank this meal. From a flavor perspective I thought it was more interesting than the top two dinners. That said, it is perhaps a bit more of a niche item in terms of heat level and types of vegetables included, which is why it placed third on this ranking.
I actually have no complaints about this meal. The aroma was dynamite from the get-go, with strong notes of fire-roasted poblanos wafting through the air the moment it came out of the microwave. The texture was rich, creamy, and cheesy, with sizable chunks of chicken throughout. The vegetables were tender, but not mushy, and evenly distributed. Lastly, the rice was perfectly cooked.
This dish was loaded with spice. While poblanos are not typically the hottest peppers, there was a kick that lingered after you took a bite of this meal. That said, it wasn't so spicy that it completely overwhelmed your tongue, so I don't want to discourage anyone from looking into these if you are concerned about the heat. I also felt the salt content of this meal was just right, something that can often be an issue with pre-packaged and frozen dinners.
2. Cafe de Chine Beef & Broccoli Skillet Stir Fry
Ranking second on this list of frozen dinners from Costco is the Beef & Broccoli Skillet Stir Fry from Cafe de Chine. This package contains the components of two meals, each of which would feed two to three people. There are three ingredient packets included per meal, one for the broccoli, one for the meat, and the last one for the sauce. The package provides instructions for reheating the meal either in an air fryer or stove top. I opted to pan fry the meal, since not everyone owns an air fryer.
While I have no complaints about this meal, I will say it took slightly longer than the instructions on the package suggested to reheat the dish so that the meat and broccoli were completely thawed and heated through. This isn't a deal breaker because these are cooked in intervals, allowing for each to be fully heated before the sauce is added to finish the dish. It is just something to be aware of. That said, next time I will use the air fryer, as I think it'll be quicker.
The aroma of this dish was incredible, rife with notes of fresh garlic and ginger. The broccoli and beef were both perfectly cooked, with the vegetables being firm, but not crunchy, and the meat tender. The sweet and sour sauce was extremely flavorful, with plenty of heat and umami-rich elements, characteristic of a classic beef and broccoli recipe.
1. Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza Thin Crust
If you are shocked to see the Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza Thin Crust landing on top of this ranking, imagine how I felt when I compiled my evaluations! Frozen pizza typically has an inferior taste and texture to anything you can make from-scratch or get delivered. This was not the case with this pizza. This package contains four pizzas, each of which would feed a couple of people, depending on appetites. They are easy to reheat in either the microwave or the oven. I opted for the latter for the sake of a crispier crust, and at the suggestion of the packaging instructions.
When I say I was stunned at how good this pizza was, I mean it. I thought it was better than most, if not all, frozen pizzas I've eaten. I am a thin crust fanatic, preferring a crisp, yet not cracker-like texture. This one fit the bill, getting quite toasty on the bottom and not soggy in the slightest. I also thought the amount of pepperoni was quite generous and well-distributed.
In terms of the other toppings, the cheese was well melted and not overwhelming. The sauce was flavorful and just enough to coat the bottom of the pizza, without overtaking the other ingredients. While this may not have been the most gourmet or exotic of the meals I sampled, a quality frozen pizza is a staple that every household needs on hand, and this one definitely exceeded my expectations.
How we ranked the frozen dinners from Costco
I would be remiss in not mentioning the obvious elephant in the room. There is one item missing from this list: the viral food court Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes, which are typically available in the frozen food aisle. This fan favorite is so popular that a slew of copycat recipes have emerged online of folks attempting to recreate its oozy goodness. Believe it or not, my local Costco does not carry this product, despite its popularity elsewhere. I mention this because it is a good cautionary tale to check with your local Costco before you head there to purchase any of these products.
In selecting frozen dinners to rank, I wanted to include items that were a complete meal, not just a side dish or an appetizer. I also sought to incorporate foods representing different cultural culinary traditions, to accommodate a wide range of tastes. Each dinner was prepared according to the packaging directions. On a couple of occasions there were multiple options. Where that was the case, I noted which I used and why.
When it comes to overall quality, I approached this tasting using my well-honed chef Spidey skills. As a professional chef with nearly 18 years of experience, I have made a version of all of these dishes from-scratch. I tend to be quite discerning when it comes to aroma, texture, and taste, factoring in how each can make or break a recipe.