How Long Will Unpeeled Garlic Last?
When it comes to the ratio of flavor to size, it's hard to beat the pungent potency of garlic. It's versatile, affordable, and can be easily stashed away for whenever you need it. Unfortunately, as any home cook who's discovered a mushy black mess or a green stalk emerging from their garlic has learned, it doesn't last forever. However, with proper conditions and storage, it can last three to six months or more before going bad.
As with any food product, the substantial variance comes down to ideal conditions and if you're using the proper way to store garlic or not. Temperature is one key factor; garlic will keep longest at 60 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit, a difficult temperature to replicate as it's cooler than most kitchens but substantially warmer than the fridge. Ventilation and moisture control are also vital, as too much humidity or too little airflow can cause rotting or sprouting in garlic. Garlic heads should also remain as intact as possible, with papery outer layers protecting the unpeeled interior cloves.
When stored in conditions similar to these, undisturbed, unpeeled heads of garlic will last closer to their six-month limit. However, those who can't achieve those ideal temperature and humidity standards should expect more problems as the weeks creep by.
When it's time to trash that head of garlic
Overall, those looking to extend the life of their garlic should store it in whatever way can best manage its exposure to heat and humidity. Successful examples range from dedicated garlic keepers designed for this exact purpose to a simple bowl in a cupboard. You'll want to avoid any sealed plastic bags or refrigerators as much as possible.
With a range of several months, it's critical to know the signs your garlic has gone bad. Obvious ones include any black spots or discoloration visible on the cloves, as well as garlic that has sprouted, which is an indicator of degraded flavor. Any garlic cloves that are soft to the touch should be tossed too, and fresher, higher-quality garlic should be white, not yellow.
So, barring any obvious issues, you should have no issues using that head of garlic that got forgotten in the pantry for a month or two. While there are many false facts about garlic that people might think are true, this uniquely delicious ingredient's long lifespan of three to six months is not among them.