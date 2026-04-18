How Long Will Unpeeled Garlic Last?

When it comes to the ratio of flavor to size, it's hard to beat the pungent potency of garlic. It's versatile, affordable, and can be easily stashed away for whenever you need it. Unfortunately, as any home cook who's discovered a mushy black mess or a green stalk emerging from their garlic has learned, it doesn't last forever. However, with proper conditions and storage, it can last three to six months or more before going bad.

As with any food product, the substantial variance comes down to ideal conditions and if you're using the proper way to store garlic or not. Temperature is one key factor; garlic will keep longest at 60 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit, a difficult temperature to replicate as it's cooler than most kitchens but substantially warmer than the fridge. Ventilation and moisture control are also vital, as too much humidity or too little airflow can cause rotting or sprouting in garlic. Garlic heads should also remain as intact as possible, with papery outer layers protecting the unpeeled interior cloves.

When stored in conditions similar to these, undisturbed, unpeeled heads of garlic will last closer to their six-month limit. However, those who can't achieve those ideal temperature and humidity standards should expect more problems as the weeks creep by.