The Gas Station Pizza That Impressed Andrew Zimmern

Casey's Pizza is available, primarily, in the Midwest, in 19 states at over 2,900 locations, from North Dakota and east into Michigan and Ohio, covering a huge chunk of the country down to Texas and Tennessee, where it skips a couple states and finds its way into Alabama and Florida. If you've never had a Casey's, it's kind of a road trip godsend, doing business out of gas stations and convenience stores. But it's still a favorite with locals, and you can even order ahead for curbside pickup.

One Yelp reviewer said of the Villa Park, Illinois location: "How does Casey's do it? Great employees and fantastic pizza. This is my second visit in two days to this location and both visits were perfect." And reviewer had positive things to say on the Casey's Yelp page in Braidwood, Illinois, stating "Their pizzas are really good. Their taco pizza by far is my favorite. I usually get a bag of Doritos so I can sprinkle some more on it."

What's more, on subReddit /r/Caseys a fan made a bold claim, saying "Some of the finest gas station pizza in the entire USA, you're doing yourself a disservice if you don't give it a try." While the Barn Burner has yet to be available throughout all of their locations, according to Casey's website, you can get it at a number of locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio. And even if it's not available near you, if Andrew Zimmern is right, it might just be worth the road trip to get there.