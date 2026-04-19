The Gas Station Pizza That Impressed Andrew Zimmern
Andrew Zimmern made his bones in celebrity chef-dom on the Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods," which began as a pitch to the network with a video of the future host eating elk testicles. Zimmern has never quite been the same since "Bizarre Foods," partially because he became so noticeable. Since "Bizarre Foods" ended in 2018, Zimmern has been involved in the Emmy-winning "The Zimmern List" and MSNBC's "What's Eating America," which focuses on American political issues through the lens of food. But he's also served as a judge for Casey's Pizza, to help the gas station pizza chain choose its top new pie to be introduced to the public, and he wasn't about his feelings for the winning creation.
The pizza that made the cut for Casey's in 2026 was the Barn Burner, invented by Terrell Banks, a Casey's Division Manager in the Indianapolis area, and features a Sriracha-infused sauce with mozzarella and cheddar, topped with chicken, bacon, red onions, and jalapeños, finished with a drizzling of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce. It's one of the changes you may see in pizza chains in 2026, and in an interview with Southern Living, Zimmern made clear his love for the pizza as his "clear favorite" in the competition. He went on to tell Southern Living, "The marriage of flavors was absolutely stellar ... I couldn't stop eating it. To call it craveable is kind of an understatement." So, where can you get Andrew Zimmern's favorite gas station pizza, and what do the reviews say about Casey's?
Where to get Casey's Pizza and what to expect
Casey's Pizza is available, primarily, in the Midwest, in 19 states at over 2,900 locations, from North Dakota and east into Michigan and Ohio, covering a huge chunk of the country down to Texas and Tennessee, where it skips a couple states and finds its way into Alabama and Florida. If you've never had a Casey's, it's kind of a road trip godsend, doing business out of gas stations and convenience stores. But it's still a favorite with locals, and you can even order ahead for curbside pickup.
One Yelp reviewer said of the Villa Park, Illinois location: "How does Casey's do it? Great employees and fantastic pizza. This is my second visit in two days to this location and both visits were perfect." And reviewer had positive things to say on the Casey's Yelp page in Braidwood, Illinois, stating "Their pizzas are really good. Their taco pizza by far is my favorite. I usually get a bag of Doritos so I can sprinkle some more on it."
What's more, on subReddit /r/Caseys a fan made a bold claim, saying "Some of the finest gas station pizza in the entire USA, you're doing yourself a disservice if you don't give it a try." While the Barn Burner has yet to be available throughout all of their locations, according to Casey's website, you can get it at a number of locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio. And even if it's not available near you, if Andrew Zimmern is right, it might just be worth the road trip to get there.