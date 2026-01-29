Changes You May See At Pizza Chains In 2026

Pizza is one of America's favorite comfort foods, yet fast-casual pizza chains haven't had their best years recently. The Wall Street Journal asserted that Americans have been falling out of love with this food and are ordering home delivery considerably less.

Last year saw bankruptcy filings from chains like Pieology and Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta, and overall revenue generated in the pizza industry decreased by 0.3%. Beloved chains that are at risk for closing in 2026 include The Rock Wood Fired Pizza and Pie Five Pizza Co.

In order to keep Americans in love with pizza and avoid being one of the pizza chains disappearing across the country, big brands are making strategic updates to stay competitive in 2026. In 2025, we saw pizza chain trends like kiosk ordering and new CEOs, and the changes coming this year at Papa John's, Casey's, and Blaze Pizza follow similar patterns.