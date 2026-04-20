How Jamie Oliver Gets Perfectly Melted Cheese On Burgers Every Time
Celebrity chef burger recipes run the gamut from Ree Drummond's black bean rendition to Bobby Flay's crunchy signature sandwich, which crowns beef patties with potato chips. As creative as the pros can get, these timeless handhelds don't need many frills to be delicious. Take Jamie Oliver's "King of All Burgers," a creation that aims to satisfy a fast food craving. Its splendor lies in Oliver's simple preparation, which includes a clever hack for flawlessly melted cheese.
"To ... get that cheese to melt ... make a little hat out of tinfoil, and the steam will start to melt that cheese," Oliver explains in an episode of "Save with Jamie," while placing a piece of foil atop two cooking burgers, crowned with blue cheese. After a minute or so, he removes the foil to reveal crumbles reduced to creamy, decadent blankets of dairy. The burger is a departure from the U.S. standard, as it's made with ground lamb, blue cheese, quick-pickled red onions, and sliced apple (Oliver also uses fresh fruit on pork burgers). That said, it also got typical ketchup and a sesame seed bun.
The foil hack is smart because it helps the cheese melt from all angles in a matter of seconds. The speedy method keeps the burger from overcooking while you wait on the cheese, too. Of course, you can use a pan lid to cover the burgers, but if you're using cookware that doesn't have a corresponding top, foil is an easy substitute.
Despite criticism of the burger, Jamie Oliver's cheese-melting trick works
Jamie Oliver's "better than takeaway burger" received mixed reviews. While some YouTube viewers vouched for the recipe, one calling it "the best lamb burger I've made," many were skeptical. "Never ever have I seen anybody put apple with a burger! ... With that cheese? I'll take a pass," wrote one. "Not eating a burger with apple on it or the nasty, rotten blue cheese," asserted another. Others took issue with the fact that the burger was supposed to be a cheap takeout alternative but had "posh" ingredients. One viewer felt this particular idea didn't achieve its main goal: "Making your own is better, but this isn't really a substitute for a takeaway."
As for the cheese-melting hack, one YouTube viewer asked, "Why not use a pot lid to steam the cheese instead of wasting a piece of tinfoil?" As long as the heat is trapped and there's space above the cheese, both will work. Adding a small splash of water to the pan before covering will help create steam, too. The foil or lid will trap it inside, turning the cheese gooey after a minute or so.
Oliver used blue cheese, which melted well. As he said in the demo though, you can use nearly "any cheese." Popular choices include American and cheddar, but mozzarella and Brie also melt easily and provide plenty of flavor. Avoid hard, aged cheeses, like parmesan, and dry, crumbly cheeses, like feta, for burgers, as they won't melt down like moister options.