How Jamie Oliver Gets Perfectly Melted Cheese On Burgers Every Time

Celebrity chef burger recipes run the gamut from Ree Drummond's black bean rendition to Bobby Flay's crunchy signature sandwich, which crowns beef patties with potato chips. As creative as the pros can get, these timeless handhelds don't need many frills to be delicious. Take Jamie Oliver's "King of All Burgers," a creation that aims to satisfy a fast food craving. Its splendor lies in Oliver's simple preparation, which includes a clever hack for flawlessly melted cheese.

"To ... get that cheese to melt ... make a little hat out of tinfoil, and the steam will start to melt that cheese," Oliver explains in an episode of "Save with Jamie," while placing a piece of foil atop two cooking burgers, crowned with blue cheese. After a minute or so, he removes the foil to reveal crumbles reduced to creamy, decadent blankets of dairy. The burger is a departure from the U.S. standard, as it's made with ground lamb, blue cheese, quick-pickled red onions, and sliced apple (Oliver also uses fresh fruit on pork burgers). That said, it also got typical ketchup and a sesame seed bun.

The foil hack is smart because it helps the cheese melt from all angles in a matter of seconds. The speedy method keeps the burger from overcooking while you wait on the cheese, too. Of course, you can use a pan lid to cover the burgers, but if you're using cookware that doesn't have a corresponding top, foil is an easy substitute.