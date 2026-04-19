Shoppers Say This Regional Gas Station Chain Sells Fried Burritos Worth Stopping For
When you're on a road trip and need to fuel up, it's worth being on the lookout for gas stations that have the best underrated food and snacks. That way, you can "feed" your car, and yourself. And if you're in New Mexico, Texas, and parts of the Midwest, you should keep your eyes peeled for Allsup's. It made our list of the best gas station food in every state, earning a spot under the Land of Enchantment. To find out why, you might just need to get in your car and find the nearest one to try the favorite menu item: the fried beef and bean burrito. Need some convincing? The chatter on social media is pretty positive about this snack.
One TikTok user posted a video with the text, "On a road trip and I miss the exit to the only Allsup's in the area," followed by a facepalm emoji. On Yelp, one commenter said, "It's the burritos that draw me in every time," continuing that they are "legendary gut bombers of goodness" (which seems to be a positive), and says that one should never deny a try of Allsup's "notorious taco sauce" for an extra hit of flavor. Another user said on Yelp, "The [chimichangas] and burritos are the stuff of legend..." And on Facebook, while some Allsup's fans may be lamenting the price increase, from what was once 89 cents, they still love the product, saying, "Definitely the beef and bean with hot sauce," and "Don't care about the price because they're worth it."
Where can you find the Allsup's chain and what else is on its menu?
Allsup's began as a "drive-in" grocery in Roswell, New Mexico, started by Lonnie and Barbara Allsup in 1956. Originally called Lonnie's Drive-In, these sweethearts aimed to provide a convenient shopping experience before it was mainstream. The business then expanded around the Southwest into what would become Allsup's. Its current claim to fame, however — the fried burrito — came around about 1974, when a regular burrito was put in the doughnut fryer, as the lore goes.
So where can you get your hands on this coveted menu item? Allsup's has locations throughout Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, but its sister brand, Yesway, also carries the famous burrito at certain spots and goes as far north as Wyoming and South Dakota, with some stop-offs along the way in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa.
The menu is pretty vast, too. If you're not a fan of the famed beef and bean burrito, there's also the pepperoni pizza version (although this doesn't mean the chain qualifies for the best gas station pizza in the U.S.). In the same TexMex vein, the mini tacos are almost as appreciated as the burrito on social media, and you just might want to spring for the chimichanga. Allsup's also has fried and familiar favorites like corn dogs, mozzarella sticks, and sausage biscuits.