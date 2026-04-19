Shoppers Say This Regional Gas Station Chain Sells Fried Burritos Worth Stopping For

When you're on a road trip and need to fuel up, it's worth being on the lookout for gas stations that have the best underrated food and snacks. That way, you can "feed" your car, and yourself. And if you're in New Mexico, Texas, and parts of the Midwest, you should keep your eyes peeled for Allsup's. It made our list of the best gas station food in every state, earning a spot under the Land of Enchantment. To find out why, you might just need to get in your car and find the nearest one to try the favorite menu item: the fried beef and bean burrito. Need some convincing? The chatter on social media is pretty positive about this snack.

One TikTok user posted a video with the text, "On a road trip and I miss the exit to the only Allsup's in the area," followed by a facepalm emoji. On Yelp, one commenter said, "It's the burritos that draw me in every time," continuing that they are "legendary gut bombers of goodness" (which seems to be a positive), and says that one should never deny a try of Allsup's "notorious taco sauce" for an extra hit of flavor. Another user said on Yelp, "The [chimichangas] and burritos are the stuff of legend..." And on Facebook, while some Allsup's fans may be lamenting the price increase, from what was once 89 cents, they still love the product, saying, "Definitely the beef and bean with hot sauce," and "Don't care about the price because they're worth it."