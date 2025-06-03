The Best Gas Station Pizza In The US, According To Customers
The next time you have a hankering for a hot slice of fresh pizza, consider skipping out on your favorite pizzeria and heading for a nearby gas station instead. (No we're not joking.) Unbeknownst to the less adventurous eaters in the United States, the convenience store circuit attached to some of the best-known gas stations in America are home of incredible pizza, sometimes available around the clock ... and sometimes good enough to beat even the most popular pizza chains.
If your curiosity has been piqued and you're looking to get your hands on some of the supreme gas station pies, you'll need to know which locations offer the best slice. Luckily, chains with hundreds of stations scattered throughout the states to accommodate your gas station pizza quest. And for the discerning eater who prefers more specialized experience, there are even a few one offs that offer regional creations you won't find anywhere else. Just think, you've probably been passing up your new favorite pizza joint every time you fill up your tank, without even realizing it. Now's the time to learn about the gas station pizza considered rave-worthy by customers in the know.
Wawa
Stop off to top off at a Wawa station and be sure to check out the hot, cheesy pies waiting inside. The popular East Coast convenience chain comes through in the clutch with pizza that could easily pass as restaurant-level creations. Eight of the most classic varieties create a gas station pizza menu that wouldn't be out of place at a neighborhood joint or delivery spot, with 14-inch medium and 16-inch large pies to cover your hunger, and whoever else is in the car with you. If you're riding solo, you can opt for the personal-size pie instead, available in cheese, pepperoni, and half-and-half versions.
While one Reddit commenter with low expectations reported that Wawa pizza exceeded them, another from Philadelphia praised the crunchy crust and well-cooked toppings. The idea of getting a whole pie at a gas station might seem a little foreign at first, but once you realize the convenient and tasty prospect of making one stop on your way home instead of gassing up and ordering delivery, the gas station pizza concept starts to make a whole lot of sense. When you have Wawa providing the pizza, it's even better.
RaceTrac
Pump the brakes during your next visit to RaceTrac to discover how supreme the pizza on the menu really is. The slim selection of either pepperoni or sausage and pepperoni purchased by the pie or the slice makes deciding an easy endeavor. You either want what RaceTrac has, you go hungry; luckily, RaceTrac's in-station pizza is worth your hard-earned money and a hop inside the station. The RaceTrac website even shows off a video clip with a full-blown jingle about how great the pizza is, for anyone who needs a little more convincing. How many pizza joints go to the trouble of serenading you? Probably none. But RaceTrac is on the case.
Tik Toker Jason Pennington picked up a pie and gave it a try, sharing the process with his followers. The view of the pie itself is a stunner, with bubbly cheese perfectly browned and well-done crust that looks fluffy and chewy. Pennington is honest enough to admit he'd bagged on the pizza before trying it, but the taste of the tangy-yet-sweet sauce changed his mind. He also points out the high quality of the cheese and crust, sharing that the price of the pie beats competing gas station pizzas (namely, Wawa). If you have a RaceTrac station in your area and pizza is the only thing on your mind, the decision to give it a go is an easy one.
Kwik Trip
You can swing by when hunger hits and you're a little low on funds, or you can plan on picking up a slice or two when your tank is running low, but however you make the approach, Kwik Trip is serving up gas station pizza that you shouldn't skip out on. The specialty at this Midwest chain is a creation called Pothole Pizza, made with piles of cheese, oversized toppings and crunchy crust. They come as both cooked and frozen pizzas, giving you the option of either eating yours on the way home or being patient and cooking it once you arrive. With kooky names like Giddy Up, Sausage Palooza, and Meat Sweats, they're as fun to order as they are to dig in to.
LaCrosse Wisconsin reviewer Abram Dyke composed an entire article all about Kwik Trip's Pothole Pizza and its various iterations. In it, Dyke describes the research and development process used to arrive at the various combinations of toppings, revealing that the company made eight million pizzas in 2020 alone. And members of a Facebook group called Pizzaholics label Kwik Trip's Pothole pies "outstanding." If sales and public praise are a meter for how great a gas station pizza can be, Kwik Trip definitely has a top performer on its hands.
Casey's
Midwesterners can count on Casey's for breakfast pizza to start their day as they head off to the office or make their way to school. The website even resembles a pizza restaurant more than a gas station site, with pizza poised at the top of the splash page like a cheesy siren to lure you in. The standard cheese, pepperoni, and sausage creations are joined by Canadian bacon and beef pizzas, plus a make-your-own possibility that lets you decide what the right toppings are. With specialty selections like a slow-smoked brisket pizza with a scattering of sliced peppers occasionally, showing up on the menu, it's clear that Casey's takes its pizza game very seriously.
Casey's offerings are noteworthy enough for Mashed to create a ranking of the chain's pizzas, with the creative taco pizza coming out on top. For early morning station stoppers, Casey's also offers a breakfast pizza that has put the chain on the map. It looks something like a quiche with slices you can pick up rather than using utensils, perfect for eating on the go. You can even find round pies sliced into squares at the station for the geometry snobs who find the traditional triangular wedge shape is too common for their liking. Talk about a gas station pizza that keeps the customer's taste front-of-mind!
Hunt Brothers
One of the most popular and prevalent sources of gas station pizza is Hunt Brothers. This enterprising operation doesn't just wait for convenience store pizza goodness to happen; it also provides the pizza that other fuel stations serve, courtesy of a distribution model that gives the fuel circuit hot pies with instant brand recognition for anyone familiar with the company name. Ask fans of quick, easy-to-find food with Hunts Brothers experience and they'll tell you just how amazing the pizza prospects are.
A quick search for the Hunt Brothers site will lead you to locations in your vicinity; stations are concentrated in the south and east, a fact shared in a map graphic on a Reddit thread about the distribution of this pizza pioneer's presence. It has more locations than pizza giant Domino's, making Hunt Brothers a pizza colossus. The concept is ever-growing, with the company launching a next-phase station to keep up with the shifting convenience store concession market. With so much faith in the idea of gas station pizza combined with customers who place it at the top of their personal lists, the fact about Hunt Brothers pizza is that is an idea that pizza lovers have embraced wholeheartedly.
Schindy's
If you happen to be in White Cloud, Michigan, and you need both gas to get where you're going and a bite to help you get there, Schindy's has pizza that's perfect for the occasion. This one-of-a-kind gas station near Diamond Lake boasts artisan pizza that's won the company awards. Pies come with names like Dumpster Diver, the original Schindy's creation that's topped with pretty much everything you could want on a pie; Hunter's Paradise, a meat lover's dream pizza come true; and Irish German Reuben, which combines Thousand Island dressing made on the premises with Swiss cheese, corned beef, and sauerkraut ... yes, on a pizza!
Pics of the photogenic gas station pizza here have been shared on Yelp by customers eager to share their finds with others. Elated reviewers rave about how tasty it is, pointing out that Monday is buy one, get one half price day, the perfect invitation to try a flavor you haven't had yet in addition to ordering a favorite. Others call out the Chicago style thin crust and calzones as incredible, giving eager patrons even more versions to sample. It may be restricted to one region of the U.S., but knowing the ultimate in gas station pizza exists in a destination worthy of a visit is enough to draw curious travelers who aren't afraid to head out on the open road to satisfy their appetites.
Pilot Flying J
To discover the untold truth of Pilot Flying J being a top-notch spot for gas station pizza, you need only head into one of the more than 870 locations around 44 states and Canada. There, you can order slices or whole pies that look pizza shop-level, with combinations like loaded omelet or fajita chicken strips to get you all fired up. It's reason enough to head for the off-ramp when you see the Pilot Flying J sign, knowing you can treat yourself to one of the gas station pizza scene's prime servers.
The look of the pizza is plenty enticing. Bootleg Food Reviews was kind enough to record his sampling of Pilot Flying J's praising his slice of Mega Meat pizza for its soft crust and resemblance to Costco pizza, ultimately giving it an 8.5 out of 10. Enthusiastic pizza fan Clarissa Rankin also shared a video alerting her followers to creative combinations like the Mike's Hot Honey pie Pilot Flying J had on hand as a promotional pie back in 2022. Gas stations offering limited edition pies as part of the pizza prospects? You know this chain means business.
Speedway
Slow it down when you spy a Speedway sign and check out the phenomenal pizza selections sizzling in the station's stop-and-shop set up. You'll find the usual suspects like cheese and pepperoni hot and ready in the convenience store attached to the fuel station. But you can also indulge in inventive mixes like Philly cheesesteak topped with beef, onions, and peppers to take your pizza dreams in a different direction. For pizza fans in the Southwest, Midwest, or on the East Coast, that's news worth savoring.
Diehard pizza folk in the Pizzaholic Facebook group show off photos of a half-pepperoni, half-mushroom pie that looks like heaven in a box. A Reddit commenter goes so far as to proclaim that Speedway pizza tops contemporary pizza restaurants, a bold claim that gives first-hand credibility to the idea that gas station pizza is a culinary wonder rather than just a secondary consideration reserved for drivers too hungry or in too much of a hurry to know what's good. Thanks to Speedway and its dedication to great gas station pizza, it's all good.
Lefty's
Denizens of Sin City are a lucky lot; they have the pleasure and privilege of sharing Las Vegas with Lefty's, a gas station diner that doesn't short stoppers-by when it comes to unmissable pizza possibilities. Rather than showcase its fuel station sensibilities, the Lefty's website shines the spotlight squarely on the pizza side of the station's offerings, complete with a funky fedora-wearing mascot who's carved a slice out of his own pepperoni pizza body.
Instead of trimming its offerings to only gas station pizza, Lefty's provides salads, appetizers, pasta, and sandwiches like you'd find in a proper Italian restaurant. But with nine baseball player-themed topping arrangements available by pie or slice, it's the pizza that does the heavy lifting here. Trip Advisor reviewers single out the Whitey Ford as a hearty home run, with its mix of mozzarella and ricotta cheeses with onions leading off on the flavor front. The Popeye is a popular pick as well, loaded up with spinach, naturally. Specials that toss in wings and chicken fingers are available to round out the table, a deal that Vegas visitors and residents should take advantage of every chance they get.
Maverik
Maverik stations shine a beacon to drivers in need of sustenance in the form of gas station pizza, even if fueling up is a secondary consideration when their hunger hits. With stations peppering roadways throughout the Mountain West states, this enterprising fill-up center has captivated customers with its primo pizza provided at mouthwatering prices. It's the centerpiece of a seriously stacked Maverik menu that stands ready to slake the appetites of travelers who may not even realize how delicious gas station pizza can be until they try a slice here.
How fantastic could pizza from a Maverik station actually be? Good enough for a Yelp reviewer from Tucson, Arizona to note that it isn't just good gas station pizza, its good pizza in general. Another Yelp reviewer in Prescott Valley, Arizona remarks that his slice of Hawaiian was one of his best-ever gas station pizza experiences. Imagine how great it is to find fantastic pizza at a gas station when you're road-weary and just need something to help you get to your next stop. Now imagine it's some of the best gas station pizza you've ever had, and you have an idea of what Maverik is serving up.
Brooklyn NY Pizza and Wings
The name Brooklyn NY Pizza and Wings is a red herring in the world of gas station pizza; this pizzeria and eatery is actually located inside a Chevron station in Mesa, Arizona! The fun surprise waiting for drivers as they slow their roll for a little juice in the East Valley is a full-fledged eatery serving up East Coast-style slices accompanied by spicy chicken wings for a pub experience that doesn't require a flight to LaGuardia.
Reviews on Yelp give the station a 4.1-star average across 162 reviews, with write-ups that call out the margherita pizza as a particular favorite. A garlic-heavy creation called Grandma's NY Pie is another winner with customers who love being able to customize the pie to their preference. The fact that it's a hidden gem of the Southwest where incredible pies are being served gives the whole notion of gas station pizza a bit of added shine.
Crosby's
Locations may be limited to upstate New York and northwestern Pennsylvania terrain only, but that doesn't mean Crosby's takes its gas station pizza any less seriously than the bigger chains. In fact, this relatively restricted fuel operation might serve the peckish pizza aficionado as much as the driver in need of a fill-up. Whether you pick it up by the slice or opt for the entire pizza to feed a crowd, Crosby's makes sure customers have access to some of the region's most noteworthy gas station pizza as a core offering from the company.
Gazing upon the Crosby's menu, you can find the simpler selections like cheese and pepperoni holding court with imaginative combos like chicken wing (grilled chicken accented with ranch or blue cheese dressing) and Philly cheese steak (chopped steak with onions and peppers featuring Swiss cheese and a butter-garlic sauce). Fans have taken to Facebook to call out the perky pepperoni and show off their whole pie purchases while praising Crosby's for providing pizza to the people and remarking that the crust is reminiscent of classic Pizza Hut creations.
How we chose these pizzas
It was easy enough for me to pin down the gas stations serving up the best pizza options around the U.S. None of the more extensive chains are shy about enticing their patrons with piping hot pizza features in online menus and social media shout-outs. And of course, the pizza-adoring public loves to let others know where they did (and didn't) come across significant slices and high-performance pies.
Once we covered the more familiar gas stations with pizza as part of the package, we searched for word of smaller chains and even single stations that make pizza a prime enticement for drawing in customers. Some of these locations are known as much for pizza as for service station provisions, turning them into modest local legends. The spots with the most favorable followings were easy choices to include in the round-up to give the lesser-known places a bigger slice of the pie.