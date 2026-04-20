Anthony Bourdain Once Called This His 'Favorite Bar On Earth'

You're in Midtown Manhattan. You step underground and into a room that would be best described as a cave, awash in purple-red light. None of the furniture matches. There are Christmas lights up (it's not December), and there's a bar, but no bathroom. Feel like a drink? Hopefully, you brought cash. Welcome to Siberia, the late Anthony Bourdain's favorite bar.

Siberia (yes, the same name as the tundra-covered region of Russia) was Bourdain's pre-fame New York City haunt. The original location opened in 1996 in the 50th St subway station of the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood. Following true speakeasy style, Siberia didn't have any signs. The IMDb page for the 2008 documentary, "Life After Dark: The Story of Siberia Bar," sums it up as, "New York's most famous, dirty, and dangerous dive bar." Naturally, Bourdain, who craved authentic experiences and visited politically complicated and dangerous regions for his shows "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown," was drawn to Siberia.

Bourdain once said it was his "favorite bar on Earth" (via Secret NYC). That's a lot coming from a man who drank across the world, but it included several elements that Bourdain considered a great bar to have. He described his affection for Siberia by saying: "You never know who's going to be draped over couches or listening to live bands in the dungeon-like cellar–rock-and-rollers, off-duty cops, drunken journos, cast and crew from 'Saturday Night Live,' slumming fashionistas, post-work chefs, kinky politicos, out-of-work bone breakers, or nodding strippers. It's heaven."