The Best Kind Of Spatula To Use With Your Cast Iron

One of the most compelling reasons everyone should own a cast iron skillet is that they're incredibly durable. Visit your neighborhood thrift shop or a yard sale and you'll probably find decades-old cast iron pans, and if you care for yours well, it'll easily last that long. They can even become family heirlooms. So, once you have your prized cast iron skillet (or any other cast iron cooking device), you'll want to preserve it by using the right utensils.

The best way to use your cast iron pots and pans is a metal spatula. Will it scratch the surface of the pan? What about ruining the seasoning? Will it scrape up scraps of metal into the food? No — metal spatulas are not only very safe to use with cast iron, but they're actually the best option thanks to their sturdiness. Really, though, any kind of spatula will work fine (just be cautious of utensils that might melt at very high heat, like plastic).

More specifically, consider using a flat-top spatula, the same type you might find in a diner where cooks make fried eggs and pancakes on a flat-top grill. These spatulas are tough and typically have slight slopes at the edges that help get under the food. Still, those edges aren't sharp enough to scratch or otherwise damage the surface of the pan.