The Best Kind Of Spatula To Use With Your Cast Iron
One of the most compelling reasons everyone should own a cast iron skillet is that they're incredibly durable. Visit your neighborhood thrift shop or a yard sale and you'll probably find decades-old cast iron pans, and if you care for yours well, it'll easily last that long. They can even become family heirlooms. So, once you have your prized cast iron skillet (or any other cast iron cooking device), you'll want to preserve it by using the right utensils.
The best way to use your cast iron pots and pans is a metal spatula. Will it scratch the surface of the pan? What about ruining the seasoning? Will it scrape up scraps of metal into the food? No — metal spatulas are not only very safe to use with cast iron, but they're actually the best option thanks to their sturdiness. Really, though, any kind of spatula will work fine (just be cautious of utensils that might melt at very high heat, like plastic).
More specifically, consider using a flat-top spatula, the same type you might find in a diner where cooks make fried eggs and pancakes on a flat-top grill. These spatulas are tough and typically have slight slopes at the edges that help get under the food. Still, those edges aren't sharp enough to scratch or otherwise damage the surface of the pan.
A good metal spatula will help you take care of your cast iron pan
Prices for a high-quality flat-top spatula can exceed $40. If that seems like a lot, consider it an investment in cast iron maintenance, not just a burger flipper (though cooking a burger in a cast iron skillet will produce great results, too). Over time, the metal spatula will actually help smooth out the pan. Even as the natural bumps and roughness fade away, the cast iron will remain nonstick.
This smoothness doesn't mean the seasoning is wearing off. The first layer of seasoning is essential because it actually bonds to the metal itself rather than sitting on top of it. Subsequent layers, made through re-seasoning or regular cooking, enhance that protection. Any seasoning that may wear off through scraping is easily replaced over time. In fact, one of the best ways to take care of cast iron is simply to use it frequently.
Of course, there are rules that can help you avoid damaging your pan (or spatula) when cooking. Stick to sliding and stirring with the spatula, as rougher motions like chopping can pose a threat to the seasoning. Similarly, avoid scraping your cast iron with a metal spoon or cutting it with a knife. And while metal utensils are generally safe on enameled cast iron — think Le Creuset or Staub — it's a good idea to treat the enamel (which isn't as strong as iron itself) with a little more care.