Why In-N-Out Employees Always Ask This Before You Order In The Drive-Thru
When ordering in the In-N-Out drive-thru, you'd expect to be asked if you want fries or a drink with your Double-Double. But at this fast food chain, employees throw in another uncommon question: "Will you be eating in your car today?" It seems like an unnecessary piece of information to share, but they're not going to judge you for wanting to wolf down your combo and chocolate milk in the parking lot. They're asking so they know how to best package your food.
According to someone who appears to be an In-N-Out employee on the R/InNOut subReddit, the question is asked no matter what, as it's part of a script. One of the rules of eating at In-N-Out is therefore deciding on a packaging option for to-go orders. Customers who say "yes" to eating in their car will receive their order in an open cardboard box. It keeps the food secure and contained, but still allows for easy access. It also acts as a tray for eating over to help catch any spills. Those who plan on taking their food home or to another location will instead receive their food in a sealed paper bag.
There's a downside to the box; the open packaging does not retain heat well, so the food should be eaten immediately. If you take it in a to-go bag the hot items are packed in a closed bag to preserve temperature for the drive home. However, according to a customer in the aforementioned subreddit, you can ask for a lid for the box to keep the food covered.
Car ordering culture and In-N-Out
To our knowledge, no other fast food chain asks this question at the drive-thru. However, this question makes sense with context. The fast food chain was founded in 1948, and was the first drive-thru model for burgers in California. At the first In-N-Out, you would have stayed in your car to order with a two-way speaker, which was a novelty at the time. This more efficient model is also where In-N-Out gets its name. The founder, Harry Snyder, not only created a cult-favorite fast food chain, but also the technology to support car ordering.
With almost 80 years of drive-thru history, naturally In-N-Out has had plenty of time to observe its customers' habits — which includes ordering to-go but eating in the parking lot. Some people don't want to step foot inside the restaurant, but still want to ensure their food is as fresh and hot as possible.
On Reddit, customers list plenty of reasons why eating in their car in the In-N-Out parking lot is the preferred option, with one user writing, "I prefer to eat in peace. No hearing the fryer beep, no screaming, no finding a table, and my dog has serious separation anxiety issues." Others list off reasons like feeling more comfortable in their own car, being able to listen to their own music, and avoiding the harsh white light of the dining room.