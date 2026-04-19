Why In-N-Out Employees Always Ask This Before You Order In The Drive-Thru

When ordering in the In-N-Out drive-thru, you'd expect to be asked if you want fries or a drink with your Double-Double. But at this fast food chain, employees throw in another uncommon question: "Will you be eating in your car today?" It seems like an unnecessary piece of information to share, but they're not going to judge you for wanting to wolf down your combo and chocolate milk in the parking lot. They're asking so they know how to best package your food.

According to someone who appears to be an In-N-Out employee on the R/InNOut subReddit, the question is asked no matter what, as it's part of a script. One of the rules of eating at In-N-Out is therefore deciding on a packaging option for to-go orders. Customers who say "yes" to eating in their car will receive their order in an open cardboard box. It keeps the food secure and contained, but still allows for easy access. It also acts as a tray for eating over to help catch any spills. Those who plan on taking their food home or to another location will instead receive their food in a sealed paper bag.

There's a downside to the box; the open packaging does not retain heat well, so the food should be eaten immediately. If you take it in a to-go bag the hot items are packed in a closed bag to preserve temperature for the drive home. However, according to a customer in the aforementioned subreddit, you can ask for a lid for the box to keep the food covered.