Rules You Should Know For Eating At In-N-Out

In-N-Out famously maintains a so-called secret menu, and there's a lot more to it than the basics like ordering something animal style or customizing a Neapolitan shake. For those unfamiliar, animal style simply refers to the addition of pickles, grilled onions, and extra thousand island spread. Burgers and fries can both be ordered animal style. Milkshakes, meanwhile, come standard in chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla flavors. Any two or three of those can be combined, with the combination of all three referred to as a Neapolitan shake.

Another customization option on the secret menu is the 3x3. This refers to a burger with three patties and three slices of cheese. It's possible to raise those numbers, too. Ask for a 4x4 animal style for a truly indulgent burger. Just know that some In-N-Outs might limit how large they will make a single burger.

Other secret menu options include going mustard grilled, which means that the burger patty is literally grilled in a squirt of mustard. Well done fries are fried a little longer and come out crispier. Meanwhile, protein style simply refers to a lettuce wrap in lieu of buns, and the Flying Dutchman at In-N-Out is just two patties grilled with cheese, sans bread. The full extent of the In-N-Out secret menu is pretty expansive, and a little bit of digging will reveal even more secret menu items with their own lingo.