You Won't Catch Melania Trump Ordering From This Popular Coffee Chain

It's difficult to picture Melania Trump and her generally stoic demeanor toting a paper to-go cup with her name scrawled on it in Sharpie (although the Trump White House features its fair share of Sharpie writing). The first lady isn't opposed to coffee, but you will not see her sipping anything from Starbucks. "I drink coffee, but I don't drink Starbucks," she told DuJour magazine in a 2016 interview. At the time, the soon-to-be first lady still lived in Trump Tower in New York. The 5th Avenue high-rise, notably, had a Starbucks outlet on the second floor. The DuJour interview transpired a few months before her husband, Donald Trump, won his first presidential election in November 2016.

It's possible that the coffee brand's image just doesn't mesh with the former model's high-fashion, often monochrome looks, yet perhaps there are other reasons why Melania eschews the popular chain. For one, the first lady's diet is exceedingly healthy. Though she revealed to DuJour that her son, Barron, enjoys Starbucks' Frappuccinos, the 45 grams of sugar packed into a medium (grande) coffee Frappuccino doesn't align with Melania's daily drink ritual, which consists of a nutrient-packed morning smoothie. Fast-food-style blended coffee beverages that chains like Starbucks champion probably don't appeal to her lingering European sensibilities, either. After all, Slovenia, her country of origin, has a rich, deeply entrenched coffee culture. FLOTUS also spent part of her early modeling career in the mid-90s living in Paris — another monolith of café culture.