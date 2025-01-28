Inside Melania Trump's Daily Drink Ritual

While President Donald Trump is well known for his fast food fueled private jet flights, his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, takes a different approach when it comes to diet and nutrition. For instance, the former model swears by a nutritious morning smoothie and was even willing to share her recipe with fans on Facebook. According to the post, Trump's "every day delicious and healthy breakfast" consists of "spinach, celery, carrots, blueberries, apple, orange juice, lemon juice, fat-free yogurt, olive oil, flax seeds, omega-3, [and] vitamin D." Additionally, the First Lady emphasizes that the ingredients used in this smoothie recipe should be "fresh and organic" to derive the greatest possible nutritional benefits.

While she's not against adding other healthy breakfast fare such as oatmeal to her morning routine, Trump's nutrient-packed smoothie definitely takes center stage. Smoothies don't hold the sway they once had when it comes to food trends, but they're still a mainstay at restaurants like Panera Bread as well as the many juice bars out there that feature smoothies on their menus. In general, homemade smoothies are considered superior to pre-made drinks where nutrition is concerned, as you can select more wholesome options when choosing ingredients.