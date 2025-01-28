Inside Melania Trump's Daily Drink Ritual
While President Donald Trump is well known for his fast food fueled private jet flights, his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, takes a different approach when it comes to diet and nutrition. For instance, the former model swears by a nutritious morning smoothie and was even willing to share her recipe with fans on Facebook. According to the post, Trump's "every day delicious and healthy breakfast" consists of "spinach, celery, carrots, blueberries, apple, orange juice, lemon juice, fat-free yogurt, olive oil, flax seeds, omega-3, [and] vitamin D." Additionally, the First Lady emphasizes that the ingredients used in this smoothie recipe should be "fresh and organic" to derive the greatest possible nutritional benefits.
While she's not against adding other healthy breakfast fare such as oatmeal to her morning routine, Trump's nutrient-packed smoothie definitely takes center stage. Smoothies don't hold the sway they once had when it comes to food trends, but they're still a mainstay at restaurants like Panera Bread as well as the many juice bars out there that feature smoothies on their menus. In general, homemade smoothies are considered superior to pre-made drinks where nutrition is concerned, as you can select more wholesome options when choosing ingredients.
Health benefits of Melania's morning beverage
A closer look at Melania Trump's favorite smoothie recipe reveals that it's packed with nutrient-rich foods. Along with their great flavor, blueberries are packed with antioxidants, molecules that ward off cellular damage to decrease disease risk while also mitigating the effects of aging. Spinach is also a good source of antioxidants, as are carrots, which also contain fiber, vitamin A, potassium, and many other essential nutrients.
As for the less common ingredients in the First Lady's healthy breakfast drink, omega-3 fatty acids support the function of cells throughout the body, particularly those associated with vision and cognition. Trump's inclusion of flaxseed infuses her morning smoothie with important omega-3s. However, flaxseed also contains antioxidants and fiber for an added nutritional boost. Olive oil might seem like an unlikely addition, but keep in mind that this healthy fat has anti-inflammatory properties along with antioxidants and has been proven to support good heart health while also reducing the risk of disease. While Trump didn't share the exact portions she uses in her Facebook post, most smoothie recipes call for a half portion of a thickening agent (fat free yogurt in this case), 2 to 3 servings of vegetables and/or fruit, and 1 to 1½ servings of a liquid (such as orange juice).
The First Lady is very dedicated to nutrition
Donald Trump's obsession with fast food has a basis beyond enjoying the taste of burgers and fries, as the president believes his diet endears him to his zealous followers. While Melania Trump doesn't strive for the same folksy appeal with her choice in foods, her fans appear just as appreciative of the First Lady's healthy lifestyle. Just consider the comments on her Facebook smoothie recipe, which include lots of praise and appreciation. "Thank you so much; It won't make me as beautiful as you, but I hope it will help some," one fan writes.
When it comes to the rest of Melania Trump's diet, the First Lady has said that she strives to eat at least seven servings of fruit on a daily basis and exercises caution in regard to portion sizes. Ice cream and dark chocolate are her preferred treats, but these less-nutritious items are reserved for every now and then. It's hard work being the First Lady, especially when partnered with such a dynamic presidential figure and personality as her husband, but Melania Trump's morning smoothie and dedication to nutritious food ensure she has enough fuel to keep up.