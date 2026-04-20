This US City Has The World's Biggest Benihana — And It's Unlike Any Other
Everything in Las Vegas is more over-the-top and extravagant, and that also applies to its restaurants. Aside from all the celebrity chef eateries and 5-star establishments, even the chains you're familiar with are going to look a bit different here — take for instance the McDonald's with its giant neon golden arches. But let's turn our attention to Benihana's Sin City outpost, located inside the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, which holds the title of the largest location in the world.
While a few are familiar with the untold truths of Benihana — a Japanese-American chain known for its teppanyaki grills and chefs who craft flaming onion volcanoes — this specific location takes a maximalist approach to its core offerings. For starters, it's called "Benihana Village," if that helps put things into perspective; it's an entire complex, adding up to a total of 38,000 square feet. For context (and to understand just how massive this is), most Benihanas are around 7,000 square feet and can fit about 16 teppanyaki tables.
So just what do they fill this massive space with? In addition to the Benihana restaurant you're accustomed to, inside the village you'll find Japanese gardens, ponds, a waterfall, and separate restaurants: Rikki Tiki Sushi, Silk Road Asian Bistro, and Bar Sake. For large parties, this location has private rooms that can host up to 100 guests. Aside from the regular mix of tourists and locals, the chance of a celebrity sighting here is high: Past guests include Lady Gaga and Mike Tyson.
What it's like to dine at Benihana Las Vegas
If you're prone to feeling overwhelmed, this location might not be the best spot for you. Expect lots of fire, tricks, and even singing from the hibachi chefs, who go through an intense two-week training to prepare for their performances. The ambiance feels more like an amusement park than a restaurant, so don't plan for a low-key, peaceful meal. Yet despite its size and emphasis on entertainment, it receives a "moderate noise" rating on Yelp.
Recent reviews on Yelp are mostly positive, with a majority of customers enjoying the engaging chefs, the high energy, accommodating staff, and food and drink quality. Yet it only receives a 3.3-star rating out of 5, which appears to be from occasionally inconsistent customer service and food quality. It fares better on Google Reviews with a 4.3-star rating out of 5, with customers appreciating this particular location for special occasions and hosting large parties.
If you find yourself wanting to dine at the Las Vegas location, be sure to make a reservation, especially if you're with a group. You can browse the menu beforehand to see what tickles your fancy, but a favorite is the New York strip steak with mushrooms. And if you want some unsolicited advice on the dishes to avoid at Benihana, we got you covered.