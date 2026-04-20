This US City Has The World's Biggest Benihana — And It's Unlike Any Other

Everything in Las Vegas is more over-the-top and extravagant, and that also applies to its restaurants. Aside from all the celebrity chef eateries and 5-star establishments, even the chains you're familiar with are going to look a bit different here — take for instance the McDonald's with its giant neon golden arches. But let's turn our attention to Benihana's Sin City outpost, located inside the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, which holds the title of the largest location in the world.

While a few are familiar with the untold truths of Benihana — a Japanese-American chain known for its teppanyaki grills and chefs who craft flaming onion volcanoes — this specific location takes a maximalist approach to its core offerings. For starters, it's called "Benihana Village," if that helps put things into perspective; it's an entire complex, adding up to a total of 38,000 square feet. For context (and to understand just how massive this is), most Benihanas are around 7,000 square feet and can fit about 16 teppanyaki tables.

So just what do they fill this massive space with? In addition to the Benihana restaurant you're accustomed to, inside the village you'll find Japanese gardens, ponds, a waterfall, and separate restaurants: Rikki Tiki Sushi, Silk Road Asian Bistro, and Bar Sake. For large parties, this location has private rooms that can host up to 100 guests. Aside from the regular mix of tourists and locals, the chance of a celebrity sighting here is high: Past guests include Lady Gaga and Mike Tyson.