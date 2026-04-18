8 Chain Restaurant Mozzarella Sticks, Ranked

I picked up my eight orders of mozzarella sticks in two different legs, within hours of one another. First, I mapped out a route that allowed me to visit the five fast food chains included on this list in quick succession, all near my home in the suburbs of Las Vegas. Thanks to each order including at least a few mozzarella sticks, I was able to try one from each chain fresh in my car, before trying them all again at home and noting down my thoughts. Then, I placed online orders for the three sit-down chains and was able to pick them up within minutes of one another in a second trip. I tried those at home shortly afterward.

To determine my rankings, I took into account virtually every aspect of the mozzarella stick experience: the flavor of the breading, the firmness of the cheese, the viscosity of the sauce, and even the quantity of dipping sauce I received in a standard order. One factor that did not affect my rankings was cheese pull, simply because, by the time I brought my mozzarella sticks home and could have tried some cheese pulls, the mozzarella was no longer gooey enough to do so. With that one minor caveat, I wanted my analyses to be as comprehensive as possible, in order to emphasize the qualitative differences between mozzarella sticks that were often more similar than not.