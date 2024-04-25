How Checkers And Rally's Pulled Itself Out Of Restaurant Ruin

Though Checkers and Rally's both arrived on the scene at around the same time, it was Rally's that hit the track first. They barrelled out of the gate in 1985, launching its first location in Louisville, Kentucky, and in 1986, the company began offering franchise locations to expand the brand. It signaled something of a shake-up in the fast-food formula of the time, offering dual drive-thru lanes and even a walk-up window for purchasing a familiar array of burgers, fries, sandwiches, and sodas. With outdoor tables for al fresco seating, Rally's renewed the carhop stylings of the 1950s for a fresh audience. By 1996, Rally's had been purchased by CKE Restaurants, which also owned fast-food biggies Carl's Jr. and Hardees.

Checkers wasn't far behind, making tracks of its own for the big time in 1986 with an initial location opening in Mobile, Alabama. The chain offered a take on quick-casual convenience and simple fast-food offerings and even used an auto-racing theme that seemed perilously similar to the Rally's aesthetic. With a red-white-and-black palette that fit snugly in both the 1950s and the 1980s, the restaurant was off and running in the race to capture consumer dollars.

Both companies bolted through the end of the decade, finding their respective places in the restaurant world. Business for both grew steadily as franchising helped the shared concept turn a crucial corner.