How To Easily Remove Shell Bits From Cracked Eggs

You've prepared countless scrambles, breakfast sandwiches, and omelets mere minutes after waking up. Even though you can cook eggs (almost) in your sleep, there's a method to the morning madness that can make the prep easier. For instance, there are plenty of mistakes everyone makes when cracking eggs, like tapping it on the edge of a bowl instead of a flat surface. The former tends to result in more bits of shell in the eggs. In case this happens to you, there's an easy way to fix it.

Instead of fishing out teeny-tiny shell shards with your fingers, scoop them out with one of the large eggshell halves. Dunk a jagged corner of one of the halves into the eggs, move it beneath the shell piece to usher it inside, then scoop and toss it away (or save the eggshells to use in your garden). This works due to keratin in the eggshell, a protein that attracts egg white. The shell bits won't scurry away, unlike with your fingers, which are repelled by the viscosity of the whites, pushing the shell away as you approach.

Of course, you could try a kitchen utensil, but it'll likely take longer. "A fork can work for this, but it usually takes a few tries. The eggshell method works the first time, nearly every time, and since you were just gonna throw the shell away anyways, you then toss it all into the trash," one Reddit user attests.