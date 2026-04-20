How To Easily Remove Shell Bits From Cracked Eggs
You've prepared countless scrambles, breakfast sandwiches, and omelets mere minutes after waking up. Even though you can cook eggs (almost) in your sleep, there's a method to the morning madness that can make the prep easier. For instance, there are plenty of mistakes everyone makes when cracking eggs, like tapping it on the edge of a bowl instead of a flat surface. The former tends to result in more bits of shell in the eggs. In case this happens to you, there's an easy way to fix it.
Instead of fishing out teeny-tiny shell shards with your fingers, scoop them out with one of the large eggshell halves. Dunk a jagged corner of one of the halves into the eggs, move it beneath the shell piece to usher it inside, then scoop and toss it away (or save the eggshells to use in your garden). This works due to keratin in the eggshell, a protein that attracts egg white. The shell bits won't scurry away, unlike with your fingers, which are repelled by the viscosity of the whites, pushing the shell away as you approach.
Of course, you could try a kitchen utensil, but it'll likely take longer. "A fork can work for this, but it usually takes a few tries. The eggshell method works the first time, nearly every time, and since you were just gonna throw the shell away anyways, you then toss it all into the trash," one Reddit user attests.
Using the shell itself is one of many ways to remove or minimize eggshell bits from eggs
Using half an eggshell to remove eggshell pieces is basically foolproof, as long as you're gentle and don't shatter more into the bowl. "Anyone who tries this will never try to use another method," one Reddit user claims. "It works quick and easy every time. I'm laughing drawing a mental picture of people spending several minutes and different utensils trying to get an egg fragment out."
The method is valid, but not the only solution. Another easy hack to get eggshell out of your eggs is wetting your fingers, then picking out the shell pieces. Some use a strainer, but it may be time-consuming for the egg to filter through. Alternatively, some chefs use tweezers to remove them, while others simply leave the shell bits in ("They are heavier than the eggs and won't pour out with the rest of the eggs," one Redditor says, according to their culinary teacher.).
Tips aside, the easiest way to get eggshell out of your eggs is by never letting them in. Always crack eggs into a separate bowl, rather than into batter or meat, to keep potential mess contained. Crack eggs on a flat surface to minimize shattering and bacteria. Also try to separate the halves outwardly instead of pushing inward to keep germs from the shell from getting in. Need some inspo when it comes to what to make? Here are nine delicious egg recipes you'll wish you knew sooner.