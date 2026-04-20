Is Spam Actually Meat?

Spam has long been considered a canful of mysteries, inspiring dozens of myths and urban legends over the decades. One of the biggest was the claim that it wasn't made of real meat — at least, not in the traditional sense, with some folks claiming that its name is an acronym meaning "Specially Processed Animal Meat". The truth about Spam, however, is a lot more boring than all the fun acronyms you can make out of those four letters.

According to the brand's website, Spam is indeed made of real meat — specifically, pork and ham. A 2021 story on the Food Network further specifies that it uses pork shoulder for the pork component, and doesn't contain any discarded scraps or trimmings from other products. It should be noted that "ham" in this context refers to the cut coming from the hind part of the pig, and not the cured meat product you'll find at the deli. That means all the protein in Spam actually does come from fresh meat, and not an amalgamation of byproducts.

This also means Spam is made from two very good cuts of pork. Pork shoulder is an incredibly versatile, flavorful cut, and works well as a budget-friendly alternative to steak. Ham is already a favorite in many households, especially for the wide variety of deli hams you can get from the cut. With its pale color and pasty texture, Spam might not look too appetizing straight out of the can, but that doesn't mean it isn't meat. Anyone who's seen a sous vide steak before it's seared will understand that.