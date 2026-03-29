The Versatile Poor Man's Alternative To Steak You Should Try

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Steak prices may have climbed at the grocery store, but savvy home cooks know when to look beyond the butcher section's higher-end meats. That's where pork shoulder comes in. This cut, also called the picnic shoulder, is similar to the Boston butt and is located a little lower on the front leg of the pig. Opting out of beef entirely may seem like an overly price-conscious choice, but pork shoulder is a tasty cut that budget-conscious meat lovers have quietly relied on for years — and it's long overdue for a moment in the spotlight.

The savings are hard to ignore. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, which tracks data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , boneless USDA Choice sirloin steak averaged around $13 to $15 per pound nationally in February 2026. Meanwhile, pork shoulder typically sells for around $2.99 per pound on Amazon. Supermarket chains such as Shop Rite, Aldi, and Walmart sell pork shoulder at a similar price point. Sure, you can go for cheaper steak cuts like tri-tip and flat iron (which would still be more expensive), but why not put pork on the menu? It cooks up perfectly juicy and tender, and, like a beef steak, you don't need to season it too much to get the flavor right where you want it.