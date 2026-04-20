Lowland Vs Highland Scotch: How Do These Whisky Types Compare?

Among the different types of Scotch produced by the five whisky regions of Scotland, one of the most interesting contrasts can be found between varieties from the Lowlands and Highlands. In general, Lowland Scotch is characterized as mellow, subtle, and approachable, while Highland Scotch is known for its eclectic character. Part of this is due to the terroir of each region, but another major contributor to the differences between Lowland and Highland Scotch is the aftermath of taxation schemes from the 1700s.

Tax increases on spirits in the 18th century made distilling whisky unsustainable for smaller producers and led to the rise of illegal distilleries hoping to skirt government oversight. The Scottish Highlands' complicated topography made it easier for these illicit distilleries to hide. In 1784, the Scottish government aimed to curb illegal distillation by establishing the Wash Act, which defined the geographical boundaries of the Highlands and Lowlands we know today. Each region was taxed differently. Highland distilleries were given easier taxes based on still capacity, while Lowland distilleries were taxed on the amount of wash they produced before it was distilled into whisky.

The idea was to give Highland distillers a different tax scheme so that they'd be inclined to produce their Scotch legally. The plan didn't work. Not only did the Highland distilleries continue to produce unregulated whisky, but the Lowland distilleries' unfair taxation encouraged them to innovate ways to make more whisky out of cheaper wash. This resulted in Lowland Scotch developing a milder profile in comparison to the more robust Highland Scotch.