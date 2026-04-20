The High-Protein Staple That Fueled Cowboys On The Trail

A good batch of stewed pinto beans is a classic, healthy meal, but they may have fallen out of fashion in recent years as just one of the Old West foods that deserve a comeback. Beyond their impressive fiber and protein levels, pinto beans are high in antioxidants and other necessary vitamins and minerals, like thiamine (vitamin B1), iron, magnesium, and potassium. Pinto means "painted" in Spanish, because of the pinto bean's Dalmatian-like coloring. You can buy them canned to make an easy slow cooker cowboy beans recipe with browned ground beef and bacon, plus brown sugar, molasses, and pickled jalapeños to give a kick of sweet and spicy flavors.

If you want to go the full Cookie route, try making dried beans from scratch. To prep your beans, you should spread them out on the counter or in a baking pan and remove any tiny, shriveled beans and excess plant matter, then rinse them under the faucet. While an overnight soak will help to pre-soften them, it's not strictly necessary, and you can merely cook them, slightly covered in water, over medium heat for a couple of hours until tender. Add aromatics and spices, as they cook: garlic, onion, bay leaves, cumin, chili powder, cayenne, and, of course, salt and pepper are all good choices.

Once cooked, they can become a bed for your breakfast eggs, a dinner side dish, or the star of the meal: Add some extra protein, cook them with greens and more spices, or make a hearty chili. Pinto beans might just be the throwback, protein-packed addition you need for your next meal to prepare you for a day on the trail or to replenish after a tough day at the office.