Guy Fieri Responds After Backlash Over Greeting Andrew And Tristan Tate
Guy Fieri isn't necessarily a stranger to controversies, including some scandals on the set of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives", but the latest mishap might top them all. The Food Network personality attended a UFC fight on April 11, 2026, and received major flak for greeting Andrew and Tristan Tate, two internet-famous brothers who have faced serious legal allegations in recent years, during the event. The television host has responded to the criticism.
In a post on Fieri's X account on April 14, 2026, he said that he was "devastated" by the outcry from his fans. He goes on to say the Tate brothers stood up and greeted him as he moved through the crowd, and he was simply there "to see the fights." Perhaps most importantly to his loyal fans, Fieri insists, "I do not know the Tate brothers nor do I support them in any way," according to the same X post. Despite online footage that appears to show a friendly exchange between the brothers and Fieri, it will be up to fans to decide how they feel about the Mayor of Flavortown's interaction with the Tate brothers. The pair are former kickboxers-turned-internet personalities who have a lengthy history of alleged violence against women. They are currently under investigation in the U.S., U.K., and Romania for crimes including rape and human trafficking.
Trump ties and other controversies linked to Food Network's Guy Fieri
For some, it might be hard to come to Guy Fieri's defense after his exchange with Andrew and Tristan Tate. It's not the first time he has positioned himself with right-wing personalities. In February 2025, he seemingly aligned with President Donald Trump during an appearance at the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana. According to reports from Fox News, Fieri went as far as to say that Trump might come to his tailgate event. Fieri was also seen speaking to Trump at a UFC event in July 2023.
Fieri is a huge presence on the Food Network and elsewhere, which is perhaps why past controversies tied to Fieri have been ignored for the most part over the years. In 2011, the television star was accused of homophobia after saying that gay men "weird [him] out." This tracks with the longstanding rumors of him making inappropriate comments on set and being difficult to work with. Also among Fieri's forgotten failures are a feud with Anthony Bourdain and a physical altercation with his hairdresser.
As for the Tate brothers, the pair currently face 21 criminal charges related to sexual assault and human trafficking, but both deny the claims. Andrew Tate specifically has been known to spew misogynistic commentary in an anti-feminist corner of the internet known as the "manosphere."