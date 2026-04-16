Guy Fieri Responds After Backlash Over Greeting Andrew And Tristan Tate

Guy Fieri isn't necessarily a stranger to controversies, including some scandals on the set of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives", but the latest mishap might top them all. The Food Network personality attended a UFC fight on April 11, 2026, and received major flak for greeting Andrew and Tristan Tate, two internet-famous brothers who have faced serious legal allegations in recent years, during the event. The television host has responded to the criticism.

In a post on Fieri's X account on April 14, 2026, he said that he was "devastated" by the outcry from his fans. He goes on to say the Tate brothers stood up and greeted him as he moved through the crowd, and he was simply there "to see the fights." Perhaps most importantly to his loyal fans, Fieri insists, "I do not know the Tate brothers nor do I support them in any way," according to the same X post. Despite online footage that appears to show a friendly exchange between the brothers and Fieri, it will be up to fans to decide how they feel about the Mayor of Flavortown's interaction with the Tate brothers. The pair are former kickboxers-turned-internet personalities who have a lengthy history of alleged violence against women. They are currently under investigation in the U.S., U.K., and Romania for crimes including rape and human trafficking.