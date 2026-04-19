7 Cottage Cheese Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Love it or hate it, cottage cheese is having a moment. From cottage cheese scrambled eggs to cottage cheese ice cream and nearly every recipe in between, cottage cheese is the versatile, protein-packed dairy product at the forefront of today's foodie trends.

Cottage cheese is hardly a new invention, though. Immigrants introduced the recipe to the United States in the mid-1800s, and it became especially popular during World War I, as more traditional sources of protein were rationed nationwide. Today, you can snag a tub of cottage cheese from virtually any grocery store on the map. There are plenty of options, too, from brand to fat content, proving cottage cheese is in high supply.

With so many different choices on the shelf, I picked up seven brands of 2% cottage cheese to taste and rank. To my surprise, no two cottage cheeses were alike. From varying curd sizes to unique textures, the cottage cheese landscape is more diverse than one might imagine. Read on to find out which curds rise to the top and which are better left behind.