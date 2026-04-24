This Canadian-Style Hamburger Comes With An Extra Hearty Finishing Touch

You almost certainly know what to expect when you order a hamburger in the U.S., but there's a version up north in Canada that's quite different. During your Canadian travels, if you see "hot hamburg sandwich" on a restaurant's menu, it's probably not exactly what you'd expect. That's because Canadians serve up this burger their own way, and it partly has to do with gravy.

A hot hamburg sandwich — or "hot hamburger," as some call it — is similar to burgers in the States, but it comes smothered in gravy. It's almost like a sandwich version of poutine, a Quebecois dish consisting of fries covered in gravy and cheese curds. Depending on where you get it, the gravy on a hot hamburg sandwich might feature caramelized onions or mushrooms. Another difference between Canada's hot hamburg sandwich and its U.S. counterpart is that the former is often served open-faced. This is helpful since you'll likely want to eat it with a fork and knife because of the gravy. Just like American burgers, this sandwich is most often served with a side of fries, but you can expect a side of peas, too.