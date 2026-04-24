This Canadian-Style Hamburger Comes With An Extra Hearty Finishing Touch
You almost certainly know what to expect when you order a hamburger in the U.S., but there's a version up north in Canada that's quite different. During your Canadian travels, if you see "hot hamburg sandwich" on a restaurant's menu, it's probably not exactly what you'd expect. That's because Canadians serve up this burger their own way, and it partly has to do with gravy.
A hot hamburg sandwich — or "hot hamburger," as some call it — is similar to burgers in the States, but it comes smothered in gravy. It's almost like a sandwich version of poutine, a Quebecois dish consisting of fries covered in gravy and cheese curds. Depending on where you get it, the gravy on a hot hamburg sandwich might feature caramelized onions or mushrooms. Another difference between Canada's hot hamburg sandwich and its U.S. counterpart is that the former is often served open-faced. This is helpful since you'll likely want to eat it with a fork and knife because of the gravy. Just like American burgers, this sandwich is most often served with a side of fries, but you can expect a side of peas, too.
Where to order a hot hamburg sandwich in Canada (or how to make one at home)
Across Canada, you can usually find a hot hamburg sandwich (or platter) at diner-style restaurants, similar to how you can usually find a cheeseburger or BLT at diners in the U.S. If you find yourself in Ontario, try this Canadian sandwich at Westside Bar & Grill. This restaurant's version comes smothered in brown gravy and topped with onions and peas. In Toronto, try it at Garden Gate Restaurant, a popular diner that's been around since the 1950s and serves up this classic dish open-faced with fries and veggies.
If you can't find a restaurant near you that slings this sandwich, or if you don't plan to visit Canada anytime soon, it's not too hard to whip up at home. For the patty, use your go-to burger recipe (we rounded up 37 in honor of National Burger Day). The sauce is a classic brown gravy into which you can stir caramelized onions or mushrooms. Serve the sandwich on a bun or white bread, then start building your open-face burger. Popular toppings include mixed vegetables, cheese, bacon, ketchup, or mustard. Just don't forget the fries and peas on the side.