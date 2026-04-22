If you're a Fanilow looking to eat at the same spots Barry Manilow did, manage your expectations. The fish and chips at The Swallow's Nest, for example, seems to be inconsistent, according to TripAdvisor reviews. One person said that the fish and chips "were delicious, so well cooked," and that they'd never had another tartar sauce as nice as the one served with the dish. A different user, however, found the chips to be too hard to enjoy, and a separate post described the fish dish as too oily.

Duke of Wellington's reviews on Tripadvisor tell a similar story. One reviewer found the fish portion to be small and mostly batter, while another complained about the stingy serving of chips, counting just 11 skinny pieces on their plate. On the positive end, someone said the fish was fresh and that the chips were crunchy with fluffy centers.

Either way, Barry Manilow at least had fish and chips made with the right seafood. According to their respective menus, The Swallow's Nest uses haddock for its fish and chips, while Duke of Wellington uses cod. Both are often regarded to be among the three best types of fish for fish and chips, with the third being pollock. Cod is a classic choice for its mild flavor and tender texture, while haddock gives you more of a bite on top of sweeter flavors.