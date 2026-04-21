Irish Vs French Butter: How Do They Compare?

Not all butter is created equally — or in the same place for that matter. While used in many types of cuisines, this food staple is made differently around the world. And when you think of France or Irish cuisines, you might think of butter pretty soon after. Kerrygold is the iconic Irish butter brand, and a crunchy French baguette is lonesome without a healthy spread of the delicious stuff. Both countries produce incredible butter, but what's the difference between the two?

It really comes down to production methods and ingredients. In its most basic form, butter is made from milk or cream in combination with salt (or not, for unsalted butter). All European butter is required to have a butterfat content of 82%, which is a bit higher than in the States. This results in a richer product. However, the types of butter crafted in Ireland and France rely on unique processes that impart distinct flavors and textures.