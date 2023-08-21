Butter Is A Savory Staple Ingredient In Parisian Sandwiches

Here in the U.S. mayonnaise may be our top sandwich condiment, with mustard a close second. The only dairy product we typically use on a sandwich, however, is a slice or two of cheese. Over in Europe, however, it's quite a different story. In the U.K., butter on sandwiches is apparently so common that British tourists have found it somewhat of a shocker to realize that such practice isn't standard on our side of the pond. Great Britain, however, isn't the only butter-loving nation. France, too, is quite fond of sandwiches au beurre, particularly in Paris.

Two different Americans abroad had a completely different take on this French phenomenon. One, writing for the vowel-challenged culinary website The Kitchn, enthused over the Parisian preference for butter-slathered baguette sandwiches. Another, however, touched off a hot debate among her TikTok followers when she posted a video of herself making a classic jambon au beurre and suggested that most Americans would find the inclusion of butter "kind of crazy" or otherwise off-putting. The TikToker did say she felt that the sandwiches were okay and summed up with a halfhearted, "Don't knock it 'til you've tried it," but many commenters seemed to take exception to her characterizing buttered sandwich bread as anything out of the ordinary. As one person put it, "How is that crazy? It's the most simple, basic sandwich." Others noted that buttering sandwich bread is the norm in much of Europe, not just Paris.