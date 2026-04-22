The Country That Leads The World In Strawberry Production (It's Not The US)

Strawberry season has practically become a holiday for many agricultural communities across America. Whether you love making delicious desserts with fruit or simply eat the produce on its own, there's always a delicious reason to stock up on nature's sweet red gems. Harvesting turns into a family experience at pick-your-own farms. Multiple-day festivals are circled on spring calendars in communities from Georgia to California, which is the state that leads U.S. strawberry production. But America isn't even close to being the top producer of strawberries in the world. That distinction belongs to China.

According to World Population Review, data from the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization shows that China produced approximately 4.2 million metric tons of strawberries in 2023. That amounted to more than three times the quantity grown by the U.S. (about 1.3 million metric tons) and over six times the output of the third-largest producer, which was Turkey at 676,800 metric tons.

The crop's popularity in China has multiple explanations, one of which is dietary. A 2011 U.S. Department of Agriculture report highlighted the increasing importance of fresh fruit in people's diets. Indeed, the vast majority of domestically consumed strawberries were intended for fresh consumption. China also exports frozen strawberries to countries like the Netherlands, Japan, and Russia. However, most U.S. imports come from Mexico, which ranked as the world's fourth-highest producer in 2023 at 641,600 metric tons.