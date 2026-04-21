How Long Do Uncooked Bratwurst Last In The Fridge (And How Can You Tell If They've Gone Bad)?

Bratwurst is type of German sausage that's usually made with pork and a variety of herbs and spices (marjoram, coriander, nutmeg, and pepper, among them) or sometimes a mixture of pork and other meats. Its juicy fat content, salty and spicy interior, and the exterior snap of the casing make it a favorite. However, you need to look out for some mistakes folks make when buying the sausage, like failing to heed differences in the shelf life. Some versions are cured, and some are not, so you need to know what you're getting. Fresh, raw bratwurst won't last as long in the fridge as cured or cooked options. According to the USDA, whether the package is opened or not, you should cook fresh sausage within one to two days after bringing it home.

In the refrigerator, at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below, bratwurst will remain out of the food "danger zone" (between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit). The danger zone is the temperature range in which bacteria thrive, often doubling within as little as 20 minutes. But, when you're working with raw, uncured meat, it can still be dangerous after a couple of days. To make sure your bratwurst are still safe to eat, you should take a look at the color first. If your brats have gone a bit green or blue, you should throw them out. When you touch them, the meat should spring back, rather than sag. And if they smell at all funky with a touch of ammonia or just simply "not-quite-right," it's time to chuck them.