Stop Throwing Coffee Grounds Away. They Belong In Your Garden

There are two basic ways you can introduce spent coffee grounds to your soil. One is to add them directly. The other is to incorporate them in a broken-down form along with compost as part of the recipe for a so-called "soil amendment" to nourish your garden. The addition can also be good for worms making their way through the compost, which in turn improve growing conditions for plants.

One thing that the coffee remnants likely won't do is change the pH level of your soil. While fresh grounds are acidic, they become more neutral after brewing. We should also warn you that used coffee grounds aren't great for every plant in the garden. You should keep them away from seeds and seedlings because the caffeine content can interfere with plant development. Moreover, too much nitrogen could harm the roots. You should also avoid exposing delicate plants, such as young tomatoes, to coffee grounds.

If you don't drink coffee or prefer to pay for caffeinated beverages at a popular coffee shop like Starbucks, you can ask your local store for used grounds. The company understands that they don't belong in the trash when you could use them to help grow food.