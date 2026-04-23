The Disgusting Cart Habit Reddit Wishes Grocery Store Customers Would Quit

Redditors are known for not holding back, and when it comes to grocery shopping, if a customer has a bad experience (whether because of another patron or the store itself), there's a high chance it'll be a topic of discussion on the threads. But trashiest shopping habit that has the site's users up in arms? It's people leaving behind garbage in their carts, and the entire community is perturbed — from fellow customers to employees. "It [stinks], especially the cart I found with a melting milkshake leaking out of an overturned cup, dripping out all over," wrote a user at r/PetPeeves, who appeared to be a grocery store worker based on their testimony. "I find half-drunk drinks on shelves, in carts, on the curb in the parking lot, and so on. People are pigs."

This isn't the first time shoppers lost it over a question of shopping cart etiquette (in the past some have complained about fellow store-goers abandoning their carts in the parking lot). It likely won't be the last time, either. Sure, dropping a wrapper at the bottom of the buggy or forgetting your cup in the holder might initially sound like mistakes everyone makes at the grocery store, but according to these disgruntled Redditors, these acts aren't innocent, they're intentional. "Today many people are lazy git's and too uncaring to do simple cleanup after themselves," a user complained further down in the thread.