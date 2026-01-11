11 Pet Peeves Aldi Employees Have About Customers

Aldi employees have a tough job. Cashiers have strict targets for scanning speed and anyone loading trucks and stocking the shelves can be called on to lift up to 50 pounds. But, sometimes the shoppers are the hardest thing to deal with, and there are all kinds of pet peeves Aldi employees have about customers. Could it be that you've been shopping at Aldi all wrong? Or maybe you never do any of these annoying customer behaviors.

It's easy to be in your own world when you're doing your grocery shopping and not think too much about how your actions impact employees or other customers. But how customers behave can make a huge difference to an Aldi worker's day, especially when they're dealing with hundreds over the course of a shift.

We're looking closer at some of the pet peeves Aldi employees have about customers. We researched opinions and anecdotes from Aldi workers from forums like Reddit and Facebook. Once you know the kinds of things that really grind their gears, you can be considerate and try to avoid them.