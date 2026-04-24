Why People In The South Say 'Coke' Instead Of 'Soda'

One of the age-old (and hotly contested) debates is if you call soft drinks pop or soda. But if you are from the American South, you don't say either of those words. Instead, it's a coke, no matter the product. But why? It all harkens back to Coca-Cola, the world's largest beverage company, which began its humble beginnings in a Georgia pharmacy before taking over the country and rising to international fame. Since then, its name became a genericized trademark in the South, where people use the word when referring to any soft drink. (It's like when someone uses the word Kleenex when referring to tissues or Post-it when talking about any sticky note.)

Soft drink terms are so unique to geography that a cartographer even made an interactive map for it. The map is labeled as Pop vs. Soda, but one look will show you just how ubiquitous the term coke has become in the South, with a pink hue stretching from Georgia to Texas. For the most part, you can clock it below the Mason-Dixon line, although responses are more mixed in Oklahoma, Florida and North Carolina, and Missouri, Maryland, and Virginia are squarely in the soda camp. You can still submit your own preference, with mapmaker Alan McConchie asking your hometown to make sure that the linguistic analysis is valid.